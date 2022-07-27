WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will begin selling athletic tickets Monday, Aug. 1.
Big Red Tickets, DHS/DMS Super Family Tickets, Little Red Super Tickets and Baron Team Member Passes for the 2022-23 school year will be available in the main office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in each day. Season tickets for football and boys basketball will also go on sale.
• Big Red Tickets — Adult and student Big Red Tickets are good for admission to all DeKalb home events excluding tournaments. The ticket includes an option for reserved seat tickets, with an additional charge of $10 for each reserved seat. Big Red Tickets cost $190 for families, $60 for adults and $35 for students.
• DHS/DMS Super Family Tickets — This ticket is good for admission to all home sports events at DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School, excluding tournaments. The ticket is for immediate family members (parents and siblings) only. The cost is $240.
• Little Red Tickets — Little Red Tickets are good for 10 admissions to all home athletic events excluding tournaments, and cost $40. They are punched each time they are used. The Little Red Tickets can be used for multiple admissions for an event and will be on sale all during the school year.
• Football season tickets — Three plans are available for season tickets good for all five home games. Reserved seat adult tickets cost $30, non-reserved adult tickets are $20, and student season tickets are priced at $15. Pre-school children are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
• Boys basketball season tickets — Reserved-seat season tickets for adults will cost $50 for 10 home games, with non-reserved adult season tickets priced at $40. Fans who already have reserved-seat season tickets are asked to purchase them before Nov. 1. After that time, reserved seats will be offered to those already on a waiting list. Those who have reserved-seat season tickets and do not plan on purchasing them for this season should notify the athletic department as soon as possible.
• Baron Team Member Passes — Passes are equivalent to a student Big Red Ticket and cost $10.
• Senior Gold Passes — Those age 60 or older are entitled to a free pass for all DeKalb athletic and fine arts events with non-reserved seats. Passes can be picked up at the main office.
Single-game tickets for 2022-23 will cost $6 each. They can be purchased on the Eventlink App or at the door.
For more information, contact athletic director Chris Rhodes at 920-1012, extension 1601.
