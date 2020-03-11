GARRETT — The Big Train made a stop at Trine University recently.
Four Garrett senior athletes have chosen to continue their educations along with their athletic careers as members of the Thunder, and celebrated with a group signing day recently.
Nolan Hathaway will compete in football and wrestling at Trine, and Warren Joseph will play football. Wrestlers Mason Custer and Chandler Shearer are also Thunder-bound.
Joseph is tabbed as a long snapper for placement kicks and punts. He plans to study physical therapy.
He said he liked the friendly approach he felt when he visited Trine.
“The coaches were really personal,” Joseph said. “They got to know me on a one-on-one level, not just as a player, but as a student. They got to know my family as well. I just liked the connection.”
He felt the coaches he met at Trine are similar to the ones he enjoyed at Garrett.
“The coaches know you almost as a friend,” he said. “You have certain paths you can choose so you can learn what you want to learn. The schooling and teachers, it’s all just really nice.”
Hathaway, a solid lineman in football and a heavyweight wrestler, plans to do double duty for the Thunder. He plans to study design engineering.
“I’ve been wanting to go into athletics in college and this is a big gift to me,” Hathaway said. “Trine has a great engineering study. It’s local and I don’t like being that far away from home.”
After starting for the Railroaders on the gridiron last fall, Hathaway was a regional qualifier in wrestling, posting a 23-10 record for Garrett’s conference, sectional and regional champions. He was second in the sectional and third in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Hathaway said he likes the idea of going to college with several teammates.
“I’ve been wrestling and playing football with them for years, so it’s a great thing to have people to go with so I know who’s there.
“At Garrett we have wonderful coaches. They all have connections to Trine which helps out a lot. “
Shearer is another Railroader wrestler following in the footsteps of coach Nick Kraus, a Trine alumnus.
“They just got a new coach (Tom Hall) about two years ago and I really like what he’s doing with the wrestling program over there, and so did my high school coach, and we decided that was the best place to go,” Shearer said.
He plans to study criminal justice.
Shearer was a semistate qualifier at 126 pounds and went 27-8. He was an NECC and sectional runner-up, and took fourth at regional.
He’s set the highest goal possible for college.
“The one big goal is D-III national champ. It’s within reach,” said Shearer, who’s glad for the opportunity after many years of wrestling.
“I’ve been wrestling since I was in kindergarten, so to see it come this far, it’s kind of crazy,” he said. “I loved my time at Garrett. Our coaches are the best in the state. Just friends, family, they all helped me get through.”
Custer also felt Trine was a good fit.
“They have a really good engineering program and that’s something I wanted to follow. It gives me an opportunity to wrestle so I felt it was the perfect place to go,” Custer said.
He plans to study electrical engineering.
Custer reached the regional and went 20-12 at 160 pounds for Garrett this season. He was third in the sectional and fourth in the NECC.
“I want to make the team better and just find where I can fit in,” Custer said.
He also is happy to make the transition to Trine with teammates.
“It’s really awesome to keep wrestling with these guys. I’ve wrestled with these guys for years and years, they’ve always been on my team. To keep doing that is going to be fun,” he said.
