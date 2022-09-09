ANGOLA — After its dominating season-opening 38-0 win over Anderson University Sept. 1, the Trine University football team had to wait an extra few days to hit the field again.
That time comes today at 7 p.m. when the Thunder travel to western Indiana to take on Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The Fightin’ Engineers are coming off a 17-14 loss to DePauw last Saturday in their own 2022 lidlifter.
Rose-Hulman is the defending Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champion. The Fightin’ Engineers are also looking for their second straight NCAA Division III playoff appearance.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said he and the team enjoyed getting to plan some extra time off around the Labor Day weekend. Time off was sandwiched around light conditioning and film study.
But when Tuesday rolled around, it was time to attack the game week routine.
Abbs said he expects the Thunder will have its hands full with a tough Rose-Hulman defense. “Their defensive line is very talented,” Abbs said Thursday. “They’re very aggressive, and they show a ton of different looks.”
Four-man and five-man fronts, along with numerous stunts and stacks, are just part of the defensive mayhem Rose-Hulman throws at an offense, Abbs said.
“Offensively, they’re very similar to us,” Abbs said. “They like to use a lot of motion to try and out-leverage you at the point of attack.”
Looking at the game film of last week’s dominating win over Anderson, one might think Abbs and his staff would be pretty pleased with what they saw.
One would be wrong.
“We didn’t play up to Trine Thunder standards in the Anderson game,” Abbs said. “We had too many busted coverages, so this week we’ve been honing in and simplifying some of our coverages.”
On offense, Abbs said the Thunder need to tighten up their passing routes and improve execution of their blocking schemes.
“We played pretty sloppy at times,” Abbs said.
But, Abbs added, college football coaches often find that the most growth for a team occurs between Weeks 1 and 2.
“It’s a competition to see which of us can improve the most from last week,” Abbs said. “The team that does that will come out on top.”
Junior quarterback Miguel Robertson runs the Fightin’ Engineers’ offense. Last week in the loss to DePauw, he threw for 246 yards and a pair of touchdowns with two interceptions. Junior wide receiver Daniel Heury caught eight balls for 148 yards and a 73-yard TD pass.
Senior linebacker Kyzer Bowen, a Centreville, Michigan, product, led the Rose-Hulman defense last week against DePauw with 14 total tackles, a sack and a blocked field goal.
The Fightin’ Engineers return 17 of 22 primary starters from the 2021 team — eight on offense and nine on defense.
Rose-Hulman is coached by Jeff Sokol, in his 12th season at the Fightin’ Engineers’ helm. With a career mark of 71-37, Sokol has led Rose-Hulman to three Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference titles and two NCAA Division III playoff appearances.
Thunder Bolts
The Thunder left Friday afternoon and were slated to spend Friday night in the Indianapolis area. The team planned to go see the film “Top Gun: Maverick” this afternoon before heading to Terre Haute for tonight’s game… Tonight’s game will be the second-ever meeting between the two teams. Rose-Hulman won 31-30 in Angola on Sept. 11, 2021... The Fightin’ Engineers are the preseason favorite to win the HCAC. They narrowly edged out Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) in the preseason poll of conference coaches.
