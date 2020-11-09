We made it through the first week of girls basketball, and it featured plenty of quality wins for the top teams in my power rankings. We follow that up this week with a few more enticing matchups.
Here’s the latest girls basketball power rankings from your friendly, prognosticating bovine.
No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 1-0
The Railroaders opened their season with a win over Woodlan, and they got the first of many 20-point performances this season from Bailey Kelham.
They didn’t play as sharp as they wanted, but they have an opportunity to look better on Thursday against Heritage.
No. 2 Angola
Last week: 2
Record: 0-0
The Hornets have yet to get the Nick Burlingame era started, but they have games at DeKalb on Friday and home against Norwell Saturday. Last year’s Angola-Norwell game produced a really good game, and this year’s game should be just as good, if not better.
No. 3 Lakeland
Last week: 3
Record: 2-1
The Lakers began the year with a pair of wins. The first was a 19-point win over DeKalb before they headed up to the Region and beat Lake Central by eight.
Lakeland lost its second game on Saturday to Hammond Bishop Noll, 60-54, but Bailey Hartsough erupted for 32 points against the Warriors, which capped off a very good week for the senior. Faith Riehl has also had a nice start to the season, reaching double digits in two of the three games, including 23 points in the win over the Barons.
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 1-0
The Cougars earned a quality win over Bishop Luers in their season opener on Saturday. It’s a lot better start to season than the way they did last season with a 51-18 loss to the Knights.
Central Noble has been hit with COVID bug as the school system moved to e-learning for the week, postponing all its athletics.
The Cougar girls won’t take the court until next Tuesday against Bethany Christian.
The Cougars will look toward a matchup with the Lakers in LaGrange on Nov. 24.
No. 5 East Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 1-1
East Noble won easily over Westview on Thursday but lost in the closing seconds against Goshen on Saturday. Avan Beiswanger scored (23) the majority of her team’s points in the loss against the RedHawks.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier with games against Bishop Dwenger today and at Concordia next Tuesday. If the Knights can pick up a win at Bishop Dwenger and Concordia, they could easily move up my rankings.
Others considered: West Noble, Eastside, Churubusco, Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.