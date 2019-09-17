WATERLOO — Huntington North did some of its best offensive work from far away, and put some distance between itself and DeKalb Monday.
The Vikings knocked in two shots from 25 yards and out in the first half and went on to a 6-0 Northeast 8 boys soccer win over the Barons.
The guests actually made three long distance connections in the first half, but a 30-yarder that Ashton Hosler let fly with one second left was waved off by officials, who ruled it had gone into the net after the horn.
Peyton Miller and Brady Henline both scored twice for the Vikings, who remained unbeaten in conference play.
Miller found the net first on a 25-yarder out of reach of Baron goalkeeper Reese Matthews.
Carric Joachim almost had a quick answer for the Barons (3-5-2 overall, 2-2 NE8), forcing a turnover deep in the Huntington end and drawing keeper Aidan Hosler off the line, but his shot rolled and struck the left post, and then was cleared away by a sliding Aric Hosler.
Aidan Hosler later made a diving play on a blast by Kellen Exford.
“Huntington North was very quick and speedy and it took us a while to adjust,” Baron coach Justin Bigelow said. “We had some opportunities early and couldn’t finish them, and they kept knocking them in. The wind was out of our sails by that time, unfortunately.”
The Vikings added to their lead when Gabe Castillo was first to a deflected shot, and banked in off the right post. Henline followed with a 30-yard rocket that gave Huntington North a 3-0 lead at the break.
Tyler Christie put one in from the 18 in the second half.
“The big thing would be the space that was provided for them,” Bigelow said. “We definitely have to get better about closing space. They were great shooters. It was difficult for Reese to save, and he did the best he could with them.”
Miller and Henline scored just more than a minute apart early in the second half for the Vikings to make it 5-0.
DeKalb had its best chance when Korbin Gillian was pulled down in the box. Tanner Collins struck the crossbar on the resulting penalty kick, however.
The Barons took the JV match 3-0 as Gillian scored two goals and Pierceton Mansfield scored one.
