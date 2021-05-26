Prep Baseball
Fremont falls in regular season finale
BENTON — Fremont ended its regular season Tuesday with a 7-4 loss in eight innings to Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield.
The Class 1A third-ranked Eagles (22-7, 8-2 NECC) built a 4-1 lead after four and a half innings against Falcon ace Alec Hershberger. A throwing error by Hershberger on Gabel Pentecost’s bunt single allowed two Fremont runs to score in the top of the fifth inning and broke a 1-1 tie.
The Eagles made an error in each of the final two innings and they helped Fairfield (11-13, 6-4) score twice in the seventh inning to tie and three in the eighth to win it.
Michael Slabaugh scored the tying run on a Falcon groundout in the seventh and hit a game-winning three-run home run with two outs in the eighth off Fremont reliever Evan Towns. The freshman was 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and four runs batted in. He was a double short of the cycle.
Kameron Colclasure stole his 38th base of the season and the 70th of his career for Fremont. The career mark is first in program history, passing the 69 by Shane Johnson from 1985-88.
Jaden Zuccolotto had two hits, a run and an RBI for the Eagles, who made four errors.
Gabel Pentecost started on the mound for Fremont and allowed four runs (two earned), eight hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers top Bruins
GOSHEN — Lakeland defeated Bethany Christian 163-209 Tuesday at Black Squirrel.
Medalist Ben Keil shot 1-over par 37 to lead the Lakers (13-2). Tommy Curtis also went rather low with a 39.
Lakeland also had 43 from Carson Aldrich, 44 from Nate Keil and 48 from Luke Franke.
Cameron Heinisch paced the Bruins with a 41.
The Lakers’ top junior varsity score was a 59 from Noah Owsley.
College Track Trine’s Ware awarded
NEW ORLEANS — Trine University’s Seth Ware was named the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Region Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Ware is in his third year at Trine and briefly coached at Fremont High School. He coached the Thunder’s sprinters, hurdlers and javelin throwers to 109 of Trine’s 241 points that won the MIAA Outdoor Championships team title on May 6 and 7 at Alma College.
Ware coaches sophomore Jake Gladieux, who qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in both the 400- and 110-meter hurdles. Gladieux leads the Great Lakes Region and is sixth in the nation in the 400 hurdles.
