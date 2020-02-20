DUNLAP — Area swimmers had a strong showing at the trials of the Concord swimming sectional Thursday night, with 16 individuals and nine different relay teams from Angola, DeKalb and East Noble advancing to Saturday’s sectional finals in 12 different events.
East Noble led the way with eight individuals advancing to Saturday, while Angola advanced seven swimmers and DeKalb had one.
The sectional finals begin on Saturday at 9 a.m.
For the Knights, Ryan Wells, Owen Chambers, Jack Bolinger, Austin Fortman, Sam Sibert, Ian Schowe, Kyler Corbin and Nathan Richards advanced, with Wells, Chambers, Corbin and Richards each advancing in two events.
Wells finished ninth in the 200 free (1:59.89) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:01.73), while Chambers advanced in the 200 (2:02.69) and 500 freestyles (5:29.68), along with Corbin in the 100 free (51.89) and 100 backstroke (1:01.63) and Richards in the 500 free (5:53.77) and 100 backstroke (1:06.5).
Also for East Noble, Fortman advanced in the 50 free (23.39) while Sibert (1:11.6) and Schowe (1:13.7) both advanced in the 100 breaststroke.
For the Hornets, Marcus Miller, Gage Sweeney, Zacchaeus Creager, Vaughn Cooper, Ethan Bussema, Griffin Hosek and Jacob Pontorno all advanced to the sectional finals, with Miller, Sweeney and Creager each moving on in multiple events.
For Miller, Angola’s top swimmer moved on in both of the 200 and 500 freestyle races. He finished fourth in the 200 free – the highest finish of any area swimmer Thursday night — in 1:56.49, and was seventh in the 500 free (5:24.25). Sweeney moved on in the 200 IM (2:29.6) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.86) while Creager advanced in the 50 (23.7) and 100 free (54.47).
Pontorno advanced to the sectional finals in the 200 IM (2:24.99) while Bussema moved on in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.55), Cooper in the 100 backstroke (1:09.47) and Hosek in the 100 butterfly (1:03.13).
Barons senior Ethan Brown was the lone DeKalb swimmer to advance to the sectional finals, as he moved on in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:12.95.
In addition to individuals, each team advanced relay teams in the 200 medley relay, as well as the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay races.
