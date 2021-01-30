HUNTINGTON — Without even touching the ball, DeKalb had a spirited comeback short-circuited Saturday afternoon.
The Barons rallied from a 14-point deficit at the start the second half to tie the game in the last minute of the third quarter. But a strange turn of events put Huntington North back in control, and the Vikings took a 68-60 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball win.
After a blocked shot by Connor Penrod, DeKalb was hit with a technical foul for a comment made by another Baron player with 49 seconds left in the quarter. Zach Hubartt made both free throws, and with the Vikings playing for the last shot, tossed in a leaning, off-balance three at the buzzer for a 47-42 lead after three quarters.
Hubartt and teammate Austin Oswalt then hit back-to-back threes early in the fourth. DeKalb got within four three times, but couldn’t close the gap any further. The Vikings hit 6-of-7 free throws in the final quarter to help preserve the win.
“If we had that same approach the first half, and that same energy and desire to really compete, it might be a different ball game,” DeKalb coach Rod Cone said. “We got in a hole against a solid Huntington North team that really makes you earn everything.”
Hubartt had 22 for the Vikings (7-2 overall, 3-2 NE8) and Oswalt added 18. Both hit four threes as Huntington North went 10-of-19 from behind the arc. Sam Thompson and Will Hotchkiss both had 10, with Hotchkiss going 8-of-8 from the foul line.
Cole Richmond had a game-high 28 for the Barons, including five threes. He scored 16 of DeKalb’s 22 points in the first half, with the Vikings going to the locker room up 34-22. Richmond also had six assists.
Nolan Nack hit four threes for 12, one of them following a triple by Jackson Barth and tying the game at 42-42 in the third.
DeKalb tried only 12 two-point shots and made 11. The Barons were 12-for-27 from three.
Starting guard Brantley Hickman missed his second straight game with a bad ankle for the Barons.
The reliance on Richmond early was due to the lack of social distancing in the paint by the Huntington defense, which swarmed around Penrod and never let the ball get close to him.
“They flood the middle,” Cone said. “They’re not going to let Connor just sit there and post. They have too many people in there. We wanted to spread it and look for the pass fakes and the skips. We got Connor on the outside a little and opened up the driving lanes.
“The guys did that. They hit some shots we wanted. We just couldn’t get stops.”
Penrod finished with nine points and three blocks.
“We need to get more defensive stops,” Cone said. “They shot a very high percentage (23-of-43, 53 percent). When you score 60 points it should be good enough, but it wasn’t today.
“There were a lot of positives in the game, too. Everybody stepped up at some point, especially in the second half. This team won’t quit. We’ll learn from it, and the good part is we get to go back at it Monday against a good Fort Wayne North Side team.”
Huntington North took the junior varsity game 63-37. Quentin Penrod and Caden Pettis scored 10 each for the Barons.
