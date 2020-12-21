Last week was not a good week for this bovine. Too many games were postponed, canceled or rescheduled. Now, I know it’s not any team’s fault that all of these games were moved around, but my brain is still recovering trying to keep track of all of the makeup games while attempting to get my Christmas shopping done.
I almost didn’t have time for my power rankings this week, but I know you needed them, so I got them done. Don’t say I didn’t do anything for you faithful and loyal readers.
Girls No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 10-1, 4-0 NECC
The Railroaders didn’t play last week because of a pair of postponements, so I don’t see any reason why they should be knocked off the top spot.
No. 2 Lakeland
Last week: 2
Record: 9-2, 4-0 NECC
The Lakers continue to roll and have won seven in a row, including an impressive 59-42 win over Eastside. In the win over the Blazers, Faith Riehl scored 30 points.
As a freshman, Riehl averaged five points per game. Now as a sophomore, she is up to 11.2 ppg this season. Bailey Hartsough gets a lot of the attention, and deservedly so, but Lakeland should not have to worry when she graduates. Riehl looks like she is on her way to take over as the Lakers’ top scorer the next two seasons.
No. 3 West Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 8-2, 4-0 NECC
The Chargers showed just how good they can be in their 49-32 win over Central Noble on Friday. They are allowing less than 30 points per game, and defense has been their calling card this season.
They have the quickness in Mackensy Mabie and Lillian Mast and size from Jazmyn Smith and Nichelle Phares to defend any type of lineup.
What makes West Noble’s record a little more impressive is it only had four girls play in all 10 games. Most of their regular rotation players have missed two or more games, which is the case for a lot of teams this season, but the Chargers keep winning.
No. 4 Angola
Last week: 3
Record: 5-3, 2-2 NECC
The Hornets were off last week and will be for three weeks by the time they play their next game, which is Saturday, Jan. 2 against Woodlan.
No. 5 Central Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 6-2, 2-2 NECC
The Cougars struggled against West Noble’s pressure on Friday, which is concerning going forward. They couldn’t run their offense a lot of the time against the Chargers.
Others considered: Eastside, Lakewood Park.
Boys No. 1 Westview
Last week: 1
Record: 4-1, 2-0 NECC
The Warriors were off last week, but they return to action tonight against Lakeland, which is a team that is close to making its way into my power rankings. No need to move Westview from the top spot this week.
No. 2 Central Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 5-1, 3-1 NECC
The Cougars rebounded nicely from their loss to Westview. They picked up three wins over Hamilton, West Noble and DeKalb. In wins over the Chargers and Barons, Central Noble played with more toughness and physicality.
That’s a good thing for the Cougars to build on.
No. 3 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 3-1, 1-1 NECC
Don’t ever count out the Eagles. They had to rally to beat South Side in overtime last Tuesday. It’s their second overtime win this season.
Landen Jordan continues to rack up points and rebounds. He had another 20-20 effort against the Archers with 24 points and 20 rebounds. You can see why he’s going to be successful at Huntington University the next four years after this season.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 5
Record: 3-1, 1-0 NECC
The Blazers know how to play defense, no matter the opponent in front of them. They held Lakewood Park’s Caedmon Bontrager off the scoreboard in the final 4 minutes and 26 seconds of last Tuesday’s 52-46 win. Bontrager may have led all scorers, but Eastside made sure he wasn’t going to beat them when it mattered.
No. 5 West Noble
Last week: 4
Record: 3-3, 0-2 NECC
Like Churubusco, don’t count out West Noble. The Chargers are a scrappy bunch. If it weren’t for a slow start, they could’ve really challenged Central Noble last Friday.
However, West Noble rebounded with a low-scoring 40-28 win over Bethany Christian on Saturday. Don’t be surprised if you see the Chargers in the final of the NECC Tournament in a couple weeks.
Others considered: Lakeland, DeKalb, Lakewood Park.
