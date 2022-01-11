WATERLOO — For four years, the DeKalb girls soccer team had one assurance on which they could lean.
Even if the opponent made a strong rush up the field, Jade Allen would be waiting for them. Once they met her, the threat was diminished.
IU-Kokomo coach Sohaila Athavein figured that would be a nice luxury to have. Allen committed to play soccer for the Cougars Friday.
IUK plays in the NAIA and the River States Conference.
“She’s a very dynamic player, very physical,” said Athavein, who finished her first year as coach in the fall. “She not afraid to go in for a tackle, which is really important, especially as a defender. She’s very talented on the ball.
“What’s special to us is you can see her passion come through when she plays. She’s the type of player who will do anything to help her teammates and her team. We’re excited to have her. She’s going to do a lot of good things for us as a freshman, but if she continues to develop in all four years, she’s going to be an all-star player for us.”
Allen was a KPC Media Group All-Area choice as a senior last fall, when she was a team captain for the Class 2A sectional champions. She was voted Best Team Player by the coaches’ association, and she received the team’s leadership award. She was also Academic All-State.
Allen said she will study nursing.
“It’s very exciting. I’m so proud to be part of the team,” she said. “I love being a defender. I like being able to stop the person on offense and keep them from scoring a goal.”
Allen began playing soccer in middle school. She also tried basketball, volleyball and track in earlier years, but soccer quickly became her favorite.
“She’s a very talented player,” DeKalb coach Terry Exford said. “She’s worked very hard to earn this. “I’m proud and everyone else is proud and happy for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.