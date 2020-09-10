With only a few short hours till kickoff, the popcorn is on the stove in the barn in preparation for two key matchups in northeast Indiana tonight.
Two 3-0 teams Eastside and East Noble both have key matchups as they continue on to the post season.
With seating at a premium due to this dreaded virus, lucky for me animals have to stay outside of the fences at Blazer Stadium and East Noble High School.
After a tough decision on which top game to view, it’s time to head out to get a good spot along the fence.
After dropping four tough games in Week 3, I am looking to make my way back to the top in Week 4 knocking veteran writer and sports fanatic Jeff Jones from the top spot.
Jones went 7-3 in Week 3 along with that newcomer Andy Barrand and world class reporter Brice Vance. Jones’ seven wins have him on top at 23-5.
He better watch out though because Ken Fillmore only dropped two games in Week 3 to lead the weekly statistics going 8-2. Bringing up the rear was long-time northeast Indiana sports reporter Mark Murdock who went 5-5.
As a veteran sports writer sometimes you tend to over think some of your picks.
Here’s what’s up this week:
With COVID canceling East Noble’s rivalry game this week with DeKalb, the Knights went searching for a new opponent and did they find one? Class 6A powerhouse Penn High School is coming to town.
The ever knowing football prognosticator is going to take the home team to knock off the Kingsmen.
A battle of the NECC small school division will see Eastside continue their dominance on offense and defense with a win over Churubusco in Butler.
After picking up a big win in Week 1, then being sidelined because of COVID, the Angola Hornets will return to the field against NECC foe West Noble. Give the Hornets the win in this one as the Chargers continue to struggle.
The pride of Albion the Central Noble Cougars will travel to the corn fields of Brushy Prairie to battle Prairie Heights. Central Noble will find its offense and pick up its second win of the season.
After winning the famous milk can game last week Lakeland will continue its winning ways as they travel to Garrett to do battle against the Railroaders.
After two big wins, the Fremont Eagles will fly over to Benton and come up a little short against Fairfield. Give the Falcons the win.
Huntington North at Columbia City: Columbia City continues to keep pace with its Northeast 8 foe East Noble picking up a win and staying undefeated.
Leo at New Haven: New Haven’s powerhouse offense will be too much for the Lions. Give the win to New Haven.
Norwell at Bellmont: In only their second game of the season, Bellmont falls to the Norwell.
Carroll at Northrop: In a northeast Allen County battle, Carroll’s high scoring offense will be too much for the Bruins. Give Carroll the victory.
Hannah scores for Week 3
East Noble 28, Huntington North 21
Eastside 34, West Noble 0
Fairfield 32, Central Noble 6
Churubusco 44, Garrett 15
Lakeland 27, Prairie Heights 13
Fremont 25, Antwerp (Ohio) 15
Leo 17, Norwell 0
New Haven 32, Pioneer 28
Columbia City 47, Bellmont 6
Carroll 76, FW North Side 48
Standings Week 3 Overall
Jeff Jones 7-3 23-5
Ken Fillmore 8-2 21-7
Hannah Holstein 6-4 20-8
Brice Vance 7-3 20-8
Andy Barrand 7-3 19-9
Mark Murdock 5-5 18-10
Jeff Jones
1.) Penn
2.) Eastside
3.) Angola
4.) Central Noble
5.) Garrett
6.) Fairfield
7.) Columbia City
8.) New Haven
9.) Norwell
10.) Carroll
Ken Fillmore
1.) Penn
2.) Eastside
3.) Angola
4.) Central Noble
5.) Garrett
6.) Fremont
7.) Huntington North
8.) New Haven
9.) Norwell
10.) Carroll
Mark Murdock
1.) Penn
2.) Eastside
3.) Angola
4.) Central Noble
5.) Garrett
6.) Fairfield
7.) Columbia City
8.) Leo
9.) Norwell
10.) Carroll
Andy Barrand
1.) Penn
2.) Eastside
3.) Angola
4.) Central Noble
5.) Garrett
6.) Fairfield
7.) Columbia City
8.) New Haven
9.) Norwell
10.) Carroll
Brice Vance
1.) East Noble
2.) Eastside
3.) Angola
4.) Central Noble
5.) Garrett
6.) Fairfield
7.) Columbia City
8.) Leo
9.) Norwell
10.) Carroll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.