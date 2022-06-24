FORT WAYNE — Former DeKalb girls soccer coach Logan Cochran has been hired as an assistant coach with the University of Saint Francis women’s program.
Cochran will join the staff of head coach Ken Nuber, a former assistant coach at Notre Dame who was part of a national championship with the Irish.
Cochran works as an elementary school teacher in the Northwest Allen school district.
“It’s a great opportunity. (Coaching at the college level has) been a desire for me for five or six years now,” Cochran said. “Being the coach at DeKalb has helped me move up the ladder. The success there was important for the program and important for me.
“I didn’t know Coach Nuber on a personal level, and the success I had at DeKalb really helped my opportunity to join the staff at Saint Francis.”
Coaching DeKalb’s girls from 2016-2020, Cochran’s teams went 65-20-9. They won sectional championships in 2016 and 2019, and Northeast 8 Conference titles in 2016, 2017 and 2020. DeKalb finished the season ranked in the state’s top 20 in three of his five seasons.
Cochran was the KPC Media Group All-Area Coach of the Year for three years running from 2018-2020. He was the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association’s Large School Coach of the Year for District 1 in his final season.
Cochran also has coaching experience at the club level, serving as an assistant for Fort United’s U16 and U19 teams from 2015-2018.
With a knowledge of area players, Cochran should be valuable for the Cougars when it comes to recruiting.
“Just knowing so many players around here and so many teams, and being involved in some of the clubs, it’s a good connection, and hopefully we can get Saint Francis back to where they’ve been in past years,” Cochran said.
Cochran’s Baron teams were always strong defensively, and he thinks that style will blend well with Nuber’s approach.
“He likes to be organized defensively, and play a possession-type game into the attack. That’s something my teams have strived for,” Cochran said. “We have a lot of good freshmen coming in and a lot good players who are stout defensively, so hopefully we’ll be on the same page quite a bit, and I’ll be able to learn more from him based on those styles of play.”
“I’m very excited to bring Logan on board,” Nuber said in a press release. “Logan will bring great energy and enthusiasm to the team and he is a proven winner.”
Cochran knows it will be strange seeing some former Barons on the opposing side.
“It will be different competing against some of the DeKalb girls,” he said. “That will be fun.”
