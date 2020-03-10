AUBURN — Serves, lobs and backhands will be the order of business for Lakewood Park this spring.
The school is officially starting a girls tennis program, adding its eighth sport in which girls can take part.
The school has had a tennis club with 8-10 girls participating the last two seasons, and this year will go the extra step of playing in the state tournament.
“We’re basically doing everything we can except be in the IHSAA tournament at the end of the season anyway,” Lakewood Park athletic director Bobby Childs said. “As a club sport, we follow all the same rules the IHSAA would have. That was the real reason for doing this.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to give our kids another activity and another challenge.”
Childs said he hasn’t heard which sectional the Panthers will be assigned to. Tennis is not divided into classes.
Lisa Korte will be the coach. She has extensive playing experience and has been a USTA member. She said she hopes to transition into an assistant coaching role in future seasons.
“I married into tennis. My in-laws have a tennis court,” she said, noting she also plays at Wildwood Racquet Club in Fort Wayne.
Korte said the Panthers will take things slowly.
“We just want to have good fundamentals. We’re brand new out there,” Korte said. “For most of these girls it will be their first time playing in a match.
“We want to have realistic expectations and enjoy this year, and hopefully start building for the future.”
Lakewood Park hopes the near future will include tennis courts at the school. The team will play all of its matches away in the meantime.
Korte, who has served as a substitute teacher at the school, is a good choice to help start the new program, Childs believes.
“She knows about tennis and has competed herself. She gets Lakewood,” he said. “She understands who we are.
“That’s most important for us. We want to be competitive, but we’re also developing kids in other areas, too.”
