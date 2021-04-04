The best of the area in wrestling matched what they’ve done before.
That was pretty good, as is reflected in the KPC Media Group All-Area wrestling team.
The lone area wrestler to end up on the podium at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at the state meet placed for the second time. Aidan Sprague of East Noble took sixth place for the second time at the big show and was named the All-Area Prep of the Year.
Garrett meanwhile, matched one of its best seasons ever from a year ago and even managed to push the bar a bit higher.
Coach Nick Kraus’ squad repeated as Northeast Corner Conference, Carroll Sectional and Carroll Regional champions, and Kraus was chosen as the All-Area Coach of the Year again.
The Railroaders did a little more this time. They also won the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s team state duals for Class 2A, and later sent a school-record nine wrestlers to the semi-state.
After a runner-up finish in the Northeast 8 Conference, Sprague roared through the postseason, winning sectional, regional and semi-state championships as he made his third trip to Indy in as many seasons.
Sixth at 113 a year ago, Sprague took sixth at 120 this time. He finished the year 31-3, and will likely reach a milestone early in his senior year. He’ll enter the 2021-22 campaign with a career record of 96-17.
Kraus’ Railroaders showed they meant business in the team state dual event. Second a year ago, Garrett earned a rematch against perennial power Bellmont in the finals, and routed the Braves 43-11. The Big Train also rolled through a pair of past winners, defeating both Western and Jimtown.
The Railroaders repeated in the NECC, winning the conference meet by comfortable 77 points. Then it was on to Carroll the next two weeks, where they defended their titles in the sectional and regional, and qualified their record contingent for semi-state.
Garrett put two wrestlers in the state finals, and had more than one for the second straight year, something the school had never done before 2020.
Here are the rest of this year’s KPC Media Group All-Area picks:
Hayden Brady, 113, Garrett
Brady is 2-for-2 at making it to state after qualifying at 106 as a freshman. Brady won conference, sectional and regional championships and took third at the semi-state.
Chase Leech, 152, Garrett
Leech appears to have a bright future on the mat after making it to state in a weight that normally doesn’t see too many freshmen in Indy. Leech won an NECC title, then was fourth in the sectional, regional and semi-state. His record was 20-11.
Colton Weimer, 106, Garrett
A state qualifier as a junior, Weimer went 30-3 in his final year, but had the misfortune of drawing another returning state qualifier, Keegan Malott of East Noble, in the ticket round at semi-state, and an overtime loss ended his career. Weimer was a conference, sectional and regional champion.
Wayne Wells, 145, Garrett
The sophomore went 26-8 and fell one match short of a trip to state. He was third in the NECC before winning a sectional title and finishing second in the regional.
Kane McCormack, 126, Garrett
McCormack capped his career at semi-state and had a 22-6 record. He won a conference title, and came from the No. 4 seed to win the regional crown.
Jadyn Gilbert, 138, Garrett
The sophomore made it to semi-state and went 19-5. He was third in the NECC, won a sectional title and was a regional runner-up.
Brayden Baker, 132, Garrett
Baker was an NECC champion in his junior season and reached semi-state while posting a 23-6 mark. He was a sectional runner-up and was third in the regional.
Keegan Malott, 106, East Noble
The sophomore made his way to Indianapolis for the second straight year, and won an overtime thriller over previous state qualifier Colton Weimer of Garrett in the ticket round at semi-state to do so. He won a sectional title and was a regional runner-up before a fourth-place semi-state finish.
Jacob Graden, 170, East Noble
Graden completed a fine senior year with a trip to state and posted a 23-9 mark. He took second in the NE8 and won a sectional crown. He was second in both the regional and semi-state.
Blake Byerly, 113, East Noble
Byerly was one match short of a trip to state as a freshman. He had a 17-4 record and was a sectional runner-up.
Coy Brames, 220, Angola
Brames ended his career at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and finished 22-9. He was a conference champion. He advanced through the tournament by taking fourth in the sectional, second at regional and fourth in the semi-state.
Brandon Villafuerte, 285, Angola
A big junior year ended at the state meet for Villafuerte, who went 24-2 and was unbeaten until the semi-state final. He won NECC, sectional and regional championships.
Braxton Miller, 132, DeKalb
Miller fell one match short of state in his sophomore year and was 18-10. He won sectional and regional championships.
Braylon Meyer, 106, DeKalb
Meyer came up short in the ticket round as a freshman and finished 17-8. He was a sectional runner-up and third in the regional.
Carter Miller, 220, DeKalb
Miller’s career ended in the ticket round at semi-state with a 23-7 record. After winning a conference title, he was second in the sectional and third in the regional.
Ben Miller, 138, Lakeland
Miller was one match away from state and had a 28-5 mark. He captured NECC and sectional titles and took second in the regional.
Gabe Miller, 113, Lakeland
Miller reached the semi-state as a sophomore and finished 26-7. He took third in the NECC before winning the sectional. He was third in the regional.
R.J. Dilbone, 220, Fremont
Dilbone capped his career as a state qualifier with a 31-3 record. He was third in the NECC, then won sectional and regional titles before losing in overtime in the semi-state finals.
Jacob Behm, 195, Fremont
Behm fell in the ticket round at semi-state as a junior, finishing at 26-4. He won conference and sectional titles and took third in the regional.
Zak Pica, 126, Fremont
Pica was 22-8 as a sophomore and lost in the ticket round at semi-state. An NECC runner-up, Pica won the sectional and finished fourth in the regional.
Jaxon Copas, 182, Central Noble
Copas was 23-4 as a freshman and reached the ticket round at semi-state. He brought home blue ribbons from the conference and sectional before a third-place regional finish.
Sam Levitz, 145, Prairie Heights
Levitz earned a trip to state as a junior and posted a 25-6 record. He captured NECC, sectional and regional championships before a fourth-place semi-state finish.
Kaleb Lounsbury, 138, Prairie Heights
Lounsbury fell in the ticket-round at semi-state, but was 23-7 as a sophomore after going 16-19 as a freshman. He took second in the NECC and sectional, and finished third in the regional.
Hunter Allen, 220, Prairie Heights
COVID took a big bite out of his junior season, but Allen still went 14-9 and made it to semi-state. He was third at sectional and fourth at regional.
Tyler Curtis, 152, Prairie Heights
Curtis went 23-5 and was a semi-state qualifier. He was a conference and sectional runner-up, and took third at regional.
Wrestlers who were honorably mentioned on the All-Area team were Garrett’s Keegan McComb, Doug Merriman, Kolin Cope and Jack O’Connor; Fremont’s Aidan Hawkins and Terran Wills, East Noble’s Grant Owens, DeKalb’s Landon Armstrong, West Noble’s Landon Roy and Angola’s Isaiah McCue.
