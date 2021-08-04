Prep Girls Golf Lakers top Chargers in four-team match
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated West Noble 201-216 Wednesday in a four-team match at Heron Creek.
East Noble and Central Noble only had two players each. The Cougars are made their high school golfing debut with freshman Kali Koontz and Kayla Keirn taking to the course. Keirn shot 64 and Koontz had 66.
Kylee Watkins was medalist with a 46 to lead the Lakers. Charger Mackensy Mabie was individual runner-up with a 47.
Lakeland’s Caitlyn Miller was third overall with 49. The Lakers also had a 52 from Brooke Retterbush, a 54 from Amelia Trump and 69 from Lydia Trost.
West Noble had 53 from Maddie Bottles, 57 from Aubrey Weigold and 59s from Tori Hamman, Abigail Hawn and Mikayla Nichols.
Westview places 8th in Plymouth Invitational
PLYMOUTH — Westview finished eighth in the Plymouth Invitational Tuesday, shooting 453 at Pretty Lake Golf Club.
Hope Haarer led the Warriors with a 98 (52-46). Ava Brown had 114 and Lillian Eash shot 118.
Led by medalist Megan Kobelt with a 77, John Glenn won the tournament with 375 and was three shots better than second-place Plymouth. Tippecanoe Valley was third with 380.
Schools All Sports Passes on sale at Angola
ANGOLA — All Sports Passes will be on sale to students and their families at registration today at Angola High School from 1-7 p.m.
The passes will be available to the general public on Monday.
The All Sports Pass is $55 apiece for adults, $25 apiece for students and $10 apiece for senior citizens age 65 and older with valid identification.
The Combo Pass between AHS and Angola Middle School sports for students is $50 apiece and $75 apiece for adults.
The 10-event Purple Pass costs $30. The new Family Bundle limited to the immediate household is $200. That is not available with the AHS/AMS Combo passes.
Individual game admission for all events at Angola schools is $5 apiece. Children age 5 and under will be admitted for free.
