SHIPSHEWANA — The sixth Professional Bull Riders Bull Bash will take place Friday and Saturday at the Michiana Event Center.
The Bull Bash will once again be a top-tier event in the PBR’s Challenger Series, and will again offer the largest payout in event history to a world class field of bull riders.
The defending champion of this event is Marcus Mast from nearby Middlebury.
Other Indiana natives Dakota Warnken from Wakarusa and Tyler Manor from Portland are also tentatively scheduled to compete.
Also in the field is burgeoning TikTok star and US Army combat veteran Kyle “Hashtag” Lamon. After his time in service, which included in Afghanistan, Lamon tried being a bull rider for six years before transitioning into his role as an entertainer.
The Bull Bash will also showcase some of the PBR’s top bovine athletes, many of who call Lima, Ohio, home.
Other past event winners in Shipshewana were Grayson Cole in 2021, three-time Indian National Finals Rodeo world champion Dakota Louis in 2020, three-time PBR World Finals qualifier Brady Sims in 2019 and six-time PBR World Finals qualifier Rubens Barbosa in the inaugural event in 2018.
Both nights of action start at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at michianaevents.csstix.com.
