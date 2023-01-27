CHICAGO — Trine University's indoor track and field teams competed in the Aurora Grand Prix over the weekend. The men were in action Friday, and the women got after it on Saturday.
On Friday, the Thunder men finished third with 73.5 points. Loras (Iowa) won with 103 points, and North Central (Ill.) was second with 76.5.
Several student-athletes put together personal best times, and Jake Gladieux was able to top one of his school records on the day. He lowered his time in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.16 seconds, good for fifth in the event.
Greysen Spohn was just behind in sixth in the 200 at 22.41 seconds.
Gladieux also led Trine in a 1-2-3 sweep of the podium in the 60 hurdles by winning in 8.21 seconds. Spohn was second with 8.32 seconds and Evan Selby was third in 8.44 seconds in the event finals.
In distance events, the Thunder had multiple freshmen turn in personal best times.
Joseph Packard was the best finishing Trine team member in the 5,000 at 15:09.80, placing fifth, and newcomer to the program Ryan Hoopingarner finished sixth with a PR time of 15:14.30.
Tyler Hartleroad and Holden Martin were the first Thunder student-athletes to cross the finish line in the 800 and 3,000, both in 12th. Hartleroad had a PR of 1:58.30 in the 800, while Martin finished the 3,000 in 8:49.98.
Ethan Spahr scored the most points for Trine in field events thanks to a second-place finish in the long jump. He leaped 21 feet, 7.5 inches. In the high jump, Justin Ackerman finished third by clearing the bar at 6-2. Spahr was also seventh in the triple jump at 41-0.5.
Theodore Samra was third in the weight throw at 54-7.5 and fourth in the shot put at 48-3.5.
Also in the weight throw, Jacob Barkey was seventh in 50-4.75 and Alexander Lewis placed ninth at 48-10.75. Lewis was eighth in the shot put at 44-2.5.
A tenth-place finish from Nathan Leap highlighted the pole vault event for Trine. He reached a height of 13-5.25.
On Saturday, the Thunder women were led by Lydia Randolph's victory in the 5,000 in 17:49.55. Teammates Brianna Medcalf was third in 18:17.16 and Ana Parker was sixth in a PR time of 18:47.31.
In the pole vault, Morgan Moslow and Avery Boyce were closing in on a school record. The duo claimed a height of 10-2 and tied for ninth. For Moslow, it was a personal record and the two were just one-tenth of a meter from the school record height.
East Noble graduate Emma Forker led the team in three different events on Saturday. She was third in the long jump at 17-2, 13th in the 60 dash in 8.09 seconds and 18th in the 200 at 26.70 seconds. Her time in the 60 is a personal-best.
Behind Forker in both sprint events was Mackenzie Miller. She was 16th in the 60 at 8.17 seconds and 20th in the 200 at 26.81 seconds.
In the 800, Emily Wahl and Amira Faulkner each ran season-best times. Wahl was 10th in 2:25.54 while Faulkner went 2:26.92, which was good for 12th. Faulkner also had the team's best time in the mile at 5:19.23 and placed 18th.
The team's 4-by-400 relay team of Kristin Baker, Abby Robison, Adrianne Jackson and Brynn Mericle placed eighth in Aurora at 4:18.28. Mericle was also the top finisher for Trine in the 60 hurdles in 11th place at 9.84 seconds. Lia Vawter was 11th in the high jump at 4-9.
The Trine teams will host the Mrs. G Invitational on Saturday.
