GARRETT — If you’ve attended a sporting event at Garrett High School, chances are you’ve ran into Carter LaMotte.
LaMotte was a senior manager for the Garrett football and baseball teams, but if he wasn’t helping out either of those teams, he was at another sporting event supporting his fellow classmates.
He was the manager for the Railroader baseball team for three years, and he said he was upset when the 2020 spring season was canceled. He was upset because he loves the game of baseball and was excited to help out with the team once again.
“Carter is my cousin, and knowing the challenges that he has overcome, it’s awesome that he has been included and a part of the baseball program,” Garrett pitcher Jarrett Bailey said. “The team has meant a lot to Carter.”
LaMotte was always helpful in doing some of the things that go unnoticed by people not associated with the baseball team.
“Carter provided the team with a lot of hard work as he worked very well with our coaching staff,” Garrett outfielder Tristan Taylor said. “Carter did a lot of behind the scenes work that the team truly appreciated. On top of everything he gave the team, he was a smiling friend that everyone loved to have around.”
He said he is going to miss being the manager for the baseball team. LaMotte is entered in the C.H.O.I.C.E program in Angola.
The offshoot of the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative (NEISEC) allows special education students to move on from high school into a learning atmosphere that will help them achieve further self sufficiency.
“Carter was one of the biggest fans of Garrett athletics and was willing to do anything he could to help, including managing two of the three sports seasons,” Garrett athletic director Chris DePew said. “He was often the first to arrive for games and one of the last to leave. I think Carter knows every person in town, so he’s kind of been the unofficial host for every home game at Garrett High School.”
