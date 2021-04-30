BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights kept up with Fremont for an inning in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal baseball game Friday evening.
But the Eagles took off in the second inning with seven runs and kept going to beat the Panthers 18-7 in five innings.
Fremont (8-4) will host Eastside in the tournament championship game today at 11 a.m.
“This was the best we hit the ball up and down the lineup all season,” Eagles coach Justin Bock said. “We had a handful of guys who had multi-hit games. We ran the bases well.
“Prairie Heights was scrappy all the way until the end. They hit the ball,” he added. “I’m really proud of what T.J. (Guthrie, Panthers) done. He’s done a fantastic job establishing a culture. He brings a lot of energy. It’s been tough with what they have gone through. But he’s been very mature in how he has handled things.
Guthrie played for Bock when Fremont won the NECC Tournament in 2010 when the tournament returned after a lengthy hiatus. Bock recalled Guthrie making a smart play to cut off a throw home and turning to throw out a runner at third in the 2010 championship game against Westview.
The Panthers made a few misplays, especially on fly balls, that added to Fremont’s big game.
“It’s been windy all spring. We can’t use that as an excuse,” Guthrie said.
“I think we can compete for a sectional championship. But we didn’t play well today,” he added. “Fremont had some dinks and bloops early, but they had good at-bats all night.”
Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, then Fremont erupted for seven in the second. Nick Miller had a two-run double. The Eagles added a couple run-scoring hits after two outs.
Fremont added five runs in the third and four more in the fourth. The Panthers loaded the bases with less than two outs in both of those innings off Eagle starter Kameron Colclasure, but could only score one run in each inning.
Fremont had 19 hits. Junior second baseman Ethan Bock led the team by going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in.
Evan Towns was on base in all four plate appearances with a singles, a double and two walks. Gabel Pentecost and Jaden Zuccolotto each had three hits and three RBIs. Miller drove in three runs and Colclasure scored three times.
Colclasure pitched the first three and one-third innings and scattered six hits and four walks on his way to a victory. Towns got the final five outs.
Camden Hall, Sam Levitz and Hunter Allen had two hits apiece for Prairie Heights (5-5). Hall drove in two runs and Brady Baas scored twice. Seth Troyer started on the mound and took the loss.
Justin Bock knows the challenge ahead of his team today. Pitcher Owen Willard handled the Eagles in a 7-1 Blazer victory at Fremont on April 15.
“Eastside has a real complete team. They have a complete pitching staff and they are good on the field,” Bock said. “We weren’t very competitive against them the first time.
“Eastside has established themselves as the favorite or one of a couple favorites. We’re excited to play them again.”
