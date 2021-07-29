LANSING, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps pounded the Lansing Lugnuts 15-5 Wednesday night.
The TinCaps had a season-high number of runs along with 16 hits, which matched a season-high reached on June 13 against Lake County. The previous high this season for runs in a game was 13 against Lansing on May 18.
Eight of Fort Wayne’s 16 hits were for extra bases, including seven doubles. The TinCaps got started with a four-run first inning.
Agustin Ruiz led the TinCaps offense by going 4-for-5 with four runs scored and two runs batted in. He hit a solo home run in the ninth inning for his 13th round tripper of the season and also doubled.
Tirso Ornelas and Jonny Homza each had three hits, two runs and two RBIs for Fort Wayne. Luis Almanzar had two doubles and four runs batted in. Grant Little was 2-for-4 with a walk, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and had two RBIs.
Anderson Espinoza started pitching for the TinCaps and allowed an unearned run and three hits over the first three innings with four strikeouts. Sam Williams (3-2) pitched two hitless, scoreless innings of relief in the fifth and sixth and got the win.
Fort Wayne will play in Lansing today at 7:05 p.m.
