Local Sports A couple events called off
Two events involving area teams have been canceled due to weather and will not be made up, the Trine University Spring Women’s Golf Classic scheduled for today and the McDonald’s Double Play high school baseball tournament scheduled for this weekend in Vincennes in southern Indiana. DeKalb was supposed to play in that tournament.
The Trine Spring Golf Classic will be made up on April 29 at 2 p.m. at Zollner Golf Course on the Trine campus.
Trine men’s and women’s tennis duals at conference rival Adrian scheduled for today has also been postponed. Makeup dates were not immediately announced.
Prep Softball Blazers rally to beat Woodlan
BUTLER — Jayci Kitchen had a two run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Eastside a 5-4 victory over Woodlan on Thursday.
Grace McClain had a three-run home run for the Blazers (3-0) in the first inning.
Cougars handle Squires
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble defeated Manchester 11-1 in six innings on Thursday at the World Baseball Academy.
The Cougars (2-0) scored seven runs in the first two innings, then finished the game with four runs in the sixth.
Kensyngtin Kimmel was the starting and winning pitcher for CN. She allowed two hits and had nine strikeouts with no walks.
Freshman Grace Swank was 3-for-4 to lead the Cougar offense. Abby Hile and Kierra Bolen also had multiple hits.
Central Noble returns to action after spring break next Saturday with a doubleheader at Bluffton at 10 a.m.
Lakers too much for NorthWood
NAPPANEE — Lakeland beat NorthWood 17-6 in six innings in the Panthers’ first game on their new field Thursday.
The Lakers pounded out 22 hits, and that inbcluded four hits each from Jaden Moore and freshman Kennadee Kerns. Kerns was 4-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and four runs batted in.
Cassidi Parham had a complete game pitching win for Lakeland, allowing four earned runs and six hits and striking out three. She also had two hits and two RBIs.
Kaitlyn Keck and Kylee Waldron each had three hits and two RBIs for the Lakers, and they each had a triple. Abbey Priestley also scored three runs.
Prep Baseball Blazers best Woodlan
WOODBURN — Eastside defeated Woodlan 7-4 on Thursday.
All the scoring was done in the first four innings. The Blazers (2-0) capped their productivity with a four-run fourth inning.
’Busco beat at Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Churubusco lost to Columbia City 9-6 on Thursday.
Drew Vanderford had two doubles and five runs batted in for Columbia City.
Warner Ott had a double and two RBIs for Churubusco, and was also the starting and losing pitcher. Brennan Gaff had two hits and Mason Young scored two runs, singled and walked. Ethan Hartsock and Wyatt Marks each walked twice, stole a base and scored a run.
Warrior rally falls short
EMMA — Westview lost to Jimtown 4-3 on Thursday.
Each team scored three runs in the seventh inning. The Jimmies did in the top half to build a 4-0 lead. The Warriors’ comeback efforts fell short after Braden Kauffman’s three-run homer.
Micah Miller started pitching and threw four shutout innings for Westview. He allowed three hits and four walks, and struck out three. Mason Wire went the final three innings and took the loss in relief.
Kauffman had two hits for the Warriors. Miller drew two walks. Gavin Engle and Matty Mortrud each had doubles.
Girls Prep Tennis Lakers fall to Falcons
BENTON — Lakeland lost to Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield 5-0 on Thursday.
The was first set of matches for the Falcon girls on their new courts. It also was the coaching debut for the Lakers’ Michayle Senecal, the daughter of longtime Lakeland tennis coach in recent years Michael Rasbaugh.
Fairfield won the junior varsity dual 8-2.
Prep Track & Field CN girls compete at Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Central Noble’s girls team had some solid performances at Manchester on Tuesday.
Maddie Bremer won the shot put and discus to lead the Cougars. Ella Zolman won the 100- (12.52 seconds) and 200-meter dashes. CN also won the 4-by-100 relay. Colen Truelove was first in the 100 hurdles.
Rylee Paris took seconds for Central Noble in both hurdles races. Makenna Malcolm was second in the 800, Zolman was second in the high jump, and Jersey Whitacre was second in the discus.
College Softball Thunder blank Spalding twice
INDIANAPOLIS — Trine defeated Spalding (Ky.) 9-0 and 8-0 on Thursday at the University of Indianapolis. Both games ended in five inning due to the run rule.
Alexis Michon (5-1) threw a one-hit shutout in game one for the Thunder (16-2) with nine strikeouts and no walks. Anna Koeppl (6-0) tossed a two-hit shutout with three strikeouts and one walk in the nightcap.
In game one, Ashleigh Tranter reached base three times for Trine with two walks and a single. Cassie Woods and Karley Trine drove in two runs each. Debbie Hill had two hits and Ellie Trine scored two runs.
In game two, Hill doubled, homered, walked and drive in two runs for the Thunder. Ellie Trine had two hits and an RBI. Woods singled, walked and had a sacrifice fly to drive in a run.
College Golf Trine women fall to Hope
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team lost to Hope 341-350 in a match Thursday at Clearbooki Golf Club.
Maire Sullivan shot 84 and Grace Dubec had 85 to lead the Thunder.
Trine also had 90 from Calley Ruff, 91 from Reagan Guthrie and 98 from Bailey Bravata.
Individual scores for the Thunder include Grace Thiele with 91, Caroline Boyd with 93, Anabelle Burkholder with 99, Payton Ault with100 and Sophie Argyle with 112.
Match medalist was Hope’s Abby Fansler with 81.
College Hockey 31 Trine players honored for academic excellence by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — Thirty-one Trine University hockey players (18 men, 13 women) recently were named the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association All-Academic Team.
To qualify for the NCHA All-Academic Team, players must be sophomores, juniors or seniors and carry an overall grade point average of at least 3.30.
On the men’s side, Thunder seniors Brad Jenion, Justin Meers, Brendan Prappas and Brett Tierney were picked to the team for the third time.
Senior Brett Piper and juniors Jacob Berg, Beau Binnie, Jared Bowman, Shane Brancato, Jackson Clark and Thad Marcola earned their second NCHA All-Academic honor. Seven sophomores were honored for the first time: Matt Bielinski, Tyler Fox, Tim Organ, Bobby Price, Kyle Watson, Drew Welsch and Cristian Wong-Ramos.
On the women’s side, senior Makena Thompson and junior Gabrielle Hicks are Trine players receiving their third All-Academic honor.
Senior Grace Canty, sophomore Ellie Warhoftig and juniors Abbie Bost, Grace Hicks, Taryn Raisanen and Madison Toor were second-time selections. First-time honorees were sophomore Lea Connor, Ryleigh Furlong, Payton Hans, Abby Martin and Anabelle Scriver.
Acrobatics & Tumbling Thunder defeat Concordia (Wis.)
MEQUON, Wis. — Trine University defeated Concordia (Wis.) 238.685-234.630 on Sunday.
The Thunder won the Acro (25.75-22.35), Pyramid (28-27.2), Tumbling (45.975-45.3) and Team (83.26-80.63) events.
Concordia won the Compulsory (32.4-32.15) and Toss (26.75-23.55) events.
Trine (3-2) will end its season with a home meet today at 3 p.m. against Adrian and Augustana (Ill.)
