WATERLOO — The formality is out of the way and future is set for Carter VanGessel.
The DeKalb senior distance runner committed to compete in cross country and track for Trine University Thursday. Now he can give his full attention to his final track season with the Barons.
The Thunder compete in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and NCAA Division III.
“I’m excited to finally get it official and on paper,” VanGessel said. “ Track’s going good so far. We started out with the (Hoosier State Relays indoor meet). We qualified in two events. Our team’s looking good right now. I’m excited for the rest of it.”
The Thunder showed interest in VanGessel at the start of his senior year last fall.
“Their coaches contact me at the start of my senior year in cross. I really like the facilities they have up there. I like their coaching and their game plan, just how they run things,” Van Gessel said.
VanGessel, who has not yet decided on a major, said he got started in running in fifth grade, and hasn’t stopped since.
“I was introduced to it through a running camp we had in my elementary school,” he said. He added he also tried baseball and basketball growing up, but that he always liked running the best.
DeKalb distance coach Josh Maple is happy to see one of his runners get a shot to compete at the next level.
“I’m very proud of Carter,” Maple said. “He works hard and he’s really had a breakout season in cross country and track. He qualified for semi-state in cross country and he’s already had some great races in track.
“He’s really improved over the past couple of years. He’s done well his senior year with the help of his teammates. We have a really good group of upperclassmen right now, and even a couple of sophomores pushing each other and helping each other.”
VanGessel was a KPC Media Group All-Area choice in cross country last fall. He placed fourth in the sectional, and was sixth in the Northeast 8 Conference meet to earn first-team all-conference recognition.
