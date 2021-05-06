ANGOLA — Trine University’s softball team avoided being upset by eighth-seeded Kalamazoo in a first-round game in the Thunder’s pool of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Thursday.
The top-seeded Thunder rallied from a 9-3 deficit after two and a half innings to defeat the Hornets 12-9.
Trine (29-8) will play Alma (21-12) in a winner’s bracket semifinal game of the double elimination tournament today at 1 p.m., after Kalamazoo (9-22) and Saint Mary’s (13-16) play an elimination game at 11 a.m. and SportONE/Parkview Softball Field. The Scots defeated the Belles 3-1 in the only other game played on Thursday as rain disrupted the tournament schedule.
Trine scored two runs in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth, then one in the sixth on Scarlett Elliott’s solo home run.
Mercede Daugherty was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and two runs scored for the Thunder. Elliott and Victoria Ports each had two hits and three RBIs Lexi Clark also had three hits and two runs.
Thunder freshman Adrienne Rosey (6-2) shut out Kalamazoo over the final four innings to pick up the win in relief. She scattered five hits and a walk.
BASEBALL
Hope 8, Trine 4
At Jannen Field in Angola, one game was played around the rain and the Flying Dutchmen (20-13, 12-8 MIAA) broke it open with a six-run fourth inning.
Jake Conley was 2-for-3 with a walk for the Thunder. He scored a run and drove in a run. Adam Stefanelli also had two hits and a run.
Game two of this Angola doubleheader will be played Saturday at 4 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS Kalamazoo 5, Trine 0
At Stowe Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the Thunder’s season ended in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament.
Trine finished the 2020-21 year at 12-7. It was the program’s winningest season in the NCAA Division III era.
Kalamazoo 5, Trine 0
Singles: 1. Ian Yi (K) def. Isaac Everitt 6-1, 6-0. 3. Tytus Metzler (K) def. Jaxon Davis 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Yi-Daniel Henry (K) def. Ryan Smith-Aaron Streit 8-1. 2. Metzler-Peter Fitzgerald (K) def. Jax. Davis-Drew Dixon 8-3. 3. Jai Banerji-Dylan Drier (K) def. Everitt-Eric Gaby 8-1.
