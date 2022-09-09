TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TRIATHLON

Trine at Beaver County (Pa.) Tri-Cup, 7:30 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Trine in Kyle Campbell Invitational at The Medalist, Marshall, Mich., 8:30 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Lakeland and Prairie Heights at Centreville (Mich.) Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Central Noble at Tippecanoe Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.

DeKalb, Eastside, Garrett, Lakewood Park at Northrop Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Fremont at Indiana Wesleyan’s Wildcat Invite, 9:30 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Westview at Concord Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Garrett, Canterbury and Edon (Ohio) at Fremont Invitational, 9 a.m.

Central Noble, Churubusco at Bethany Christian Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Westview at Concord Invitational, 9 a.m.

East Noble at Goshen, 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Central Noble at Angola (behind Angola Middle School), Hometown Media on Facebook, 10 a.m.

Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 10 a.m.

West Noble at East Noble, 11:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Northeast 8 Conference Tournament at Bellmont (Cross Creek), 10 a.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 1 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

West Noble at Manchester, 10 a.m.

Central Noble at East Noble, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine at Franklin, 10 a.m.; vs. Webster at Franklin College, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MIAA/NCAC Crossover Tournament at Trine

Wooster (Ohio) vs. Trine, 10 a.m.

DePauw vs. Trine, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Trine at Augustana (Ill.), 1 p.m.

PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

East Noble at Wawasee, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Trine at Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Benedictine (Ill.) at Trine, 1 p.m.

Women, Hanover at Trine, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Angola and Northridge at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

Northrop at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

DeKalb at Concordia, 4:30 p.m.

NorthWood at Westview, 5 p.m.

Angola at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Central Noble at Whitko, 5 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne North Side, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

DeKalb at Huntington North, 5 p.m.

East Noble at Norwell, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Garrett at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Huntington North at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

Woodlan at Angola, 7 p.m.

Norwell at East Noble, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Wawasee at Westview, 6 p.m.

Hicksville (Ohio) at Eastside, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Angola at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

East Noble at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

