TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TRIATHLON
Trine at Beaver County (Pa.) Tri-Cup, 7:30 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Trine in Kyle Campbell Invitational at The Medalist, Marshall, Mich., 8:30 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Lakeland and Prairie Heights at Centreville (Mich.) Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Central Noble at Tippecanoe Valley Invitational, 9 a.m.
DeKalb, Eastside, Garrett, Lakewood Park at Northrop Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Fremont at Indiana Wesleyan’s Wildcat Invite, 9:30 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westview at Concord Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Garrett, Canterbury and Edon (Ohio) at Fremont Invitational, 9 a.m.
Central Noble, Churubusco at Bethany Christian Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Concord Invitational, 9 a.m.
East Noble at Goshen, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Central Noble at Angola (behind Angola Middle School), Hometown Media on Facebook, 10 a.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
West Noble at East Noble, 11:30 a.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Northeast 8 Conference Tournament at Bellmont (Cross Creek), 10 a.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 1 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
West Noble at Manchester, 10 a.m.
Central Noble at East Noble, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine at Franklin, 10 a.m.; vs. Webster at Franklin College, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
MIAA/NCAC Crossover Tournament at Trine
Wooster (Ohio) vs. Trine, 10 a.m.
DePauw vs. Trine, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Trine at Augustana (Ill.), 1 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
East Noble at Wawasee, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trine at Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Benedictine (Ill.) at Trine, 1 p.m.
Women, Hanover at Trine, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola and Northridge at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Northrop at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
DeKalb at Concordia, 4:30 p.m.
NorthWood at Westview, 5 p.m.
Angola at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Whitko, 5 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne North Side, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
DeKalb at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Garrett at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Huntington North at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Angola, 7 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Wawasee at Westview, 6 p.m.
Hicksville (Ohio) at Eastside, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Angola at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
East Noble at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
