AUBURN — The balmy weekend had disappeared, and rain and a cold, nasty wind had taken its place.
It didn’t matter for the Lakewood Park Christian boys soccer team, beginning its preparation for semi-state play this weekend.
“We don’t mind it all. The guys are happy to have another week of practice,” coach Daron White said as his team warmed up on the YMCA’s turf field.
After their victory on penalty kicks over top-rated Park Tudor in the Class 1A Marion Regional final, the No. 7 Panthers will battle No. 4 Argos (16-4) in the semi-state at South Bend St. Joseph’s Saturday at 11 a.m., with a trip to the state finals on the line.
“We talked about it already on Saturday. Let’s enjoy it, but be ready to work Monday. One more step ahead of us now,” White said.
The last step for the Panthers wasn’t an easy one after they fell behind early in the game. They held together and had the match tied up before halftime.
“They had their heads down for about 15-20 seconds after that goal, but by the time we kicked it off, they were ready to play again,” White said.
“We’ve been talking about it since the beginning, to always encourage and to fight through. We prepped ahead of time that if we go down a goal, that’s not the end. Just keep on fighting. We’re a very resilient team.”
If somebody had told him his team would go to penalty kicks against the state’s top-ranked team, would he have taken it?
“With some of the chances we missed in the second half, I would have been disappointed,” White said. “But to start the game, I definitely liked our chances in penalty kicks with our keeper and also the options we have to take the penalty kicks.”
White said the Panthers simulate the situation at the end of each practice when they’re tied, as they would be after playing 80 minutes of regulation and two seven-minute overtime periods.
“Now you’ve got to concentrate and put that kick away,” White said.
The coach feels the Panthers have had the right mindset to deal with such pressure situations.
“Staying positive. They’ve been encouraging each other,” he said. “It helps get the practice intensity higher. We set these goals at the beginning of the season, and we felt they were realistic goals. They just kept on wanting to achieve.”
White said the seniors have stepped up as team leaders, but that younger players also are vocal when they need to be.
White said he was leery before the start of the season when his team voted to have four captains — seniors Sean Zak, Josh Pike and Jacob Hallam, and junior Colton White — but he feels the situation has turned out fine.
“We had some adversity in the middle of the season, but since then they’ve always stayed positive no matter what the score,” he said. “We just kept fighting. It wasn’t real pretty. It took a while to get the equalizer. They just kept fighting and digging.”
Mistakes are magnified when the competition increases, so the Panthers will need to be sharp in the most important areas of the game, White believes.
“We need to possess the ball better in the midfield,” he said. “We didn’t do so well in the final, the first game we did a great job. That will be one of our keys so we can get good distribution from our midfield up to our front line.
“On the back line, it’s staying focused. It just takes one small lack of focus for a goal to go in. We have to make sure we’re focused for 80 minutes.”
Argos won its 10th regional title by defeating host Bethany Christian 3-1 in the final last week. The Dragons’ top scorers are seniors Chino Roque (21 goals) and Caden Nifong (16).
Junior Zach Collins netted his 28th goal for Lakewood Park in the regional final, and Colton White has scored 13.
The Lakewood Park community is stoked after a big day for athletics, with the volleyball team winning its sectional along with the soccer victory.
“It’s a great buzz,” White said. “It was a great day for the school with the girls winning the sectional in volleyball, too. It’s a neat environment at the school.
“We’re excited for the opportunity and excited for the challenge ahead.”
