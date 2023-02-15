Prep Boys Basketball Cougars down Archers
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble had four players score in double figures in defeating Fort Wayne South Side 63-52 Tuesday night.
Conner Lemmon led the Cougars (15-6) with 18 points. Sam Essegian scored 14, Redick Zolman and Isaiah Gard each had 10 points, and Drew Pliett chipped in eight.
CN led 32-26 at the half, then outscored the Archers (3-17) 20-9 in the third quarter.
Blazers upset Woodlan
BUTLER — Sixteen was the perfect number for Eastside’s boys basketball team Tuesday.
As in 16 points each from seniors Santino Brewer and Caeden Moughler and junior Clayton Minnick. They accounted for all but two of the Blazers’ points. Loden Johnson had two free throws.
That was enough to give the Blazers a 50-48 upset win over Woodlan at Butler.
Woodlan, runners-up in the Allen County Athletic Conference tournament, entered the game with a 17-4 record.
The Warriors led 21-19 at halftime and 29-25 with 3:25 minutes left in the third quarter.
The Blazers (8-12) ran off six straight points to take a 31-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Woodlan got 15 points from junior Braden Smith and 11 from sophomore Trey Yoder.
Eastside hosts Angola Friday.
Heights wins over LPC
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Lakewood Park Christian 68-53 on Tuesday night.
Isaiah Malone led Prairie Heights (14-6) with 32 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. Chase Bachelor had 23 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block. Logan Swygart added seven points, four boards, four assists and three steals.
Cameron Hindle and Mason Posey each had 17 points for the Panthers (8-12). Logan Parrett added 13 points.
In other area action on Tuesday, Hamilton’s varsity team lost to West Noble’s junior varsity squad 72-26.
Lakers downed by Raiders
LAGRANGE — Lakeland played a perennially strong Northridge team tough on Tuesday night, but lost to the Raiders 56-52.
Ben Keil and Christian Troyer each had 12 points for the Lakers (13-7). The Raiders are 11-9.
Westview falls at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Westview fell victim to a three-point barrage from Wawasee in a 69-62 non-conference loss Tuesday night at the Hardwood Teepee.
Wawasee (8-13) hit 11 three-point shots. Maddux Everingham had six triples in a game-high 28 points. Collin Roberson had 12 of his 15 points in a second half where his team outscored Westview 43-34.
Brady Yoder had 19 of his 21 points after halftime for Westview (13-6). Wiley Minix had four three-pointers in his 20 points. Luke Helmuth had 11 points, and Jethro Hostetler scored eight.
Knights lose to Homestead
FORT WAYNE — East Noble lost to Homestead 70-34 Tuesday night at Spartan Arena.
Junior Will Jamison had 33 points, 10 steals and four rebounds off the bench for the Spartans (16-5) on their senior night and spoiled Knight coach Brandon Durnell’s return to his prep alma mater Homestead.
Prep Gymnastics Lakers show growth in meet
LAGRANGE — Lakeland scored 92.4 in a meet with Warsaw and NorthWood’s Emilee Conrad on Tuesday.
The Tigers only had two gymnasts that combined to score 59.9. Conrad had 29.5 all-around.
Laker Emma Schiffli won on every apparatus and was all-around medalist with 34.85. She scored 9.1 in the floor exercise, 8.9 on vault, 8.45 on the uneven bars and 8.4 on the balance beam.
In the junior varsity part of the meet, Lakeland’s best results were on vault as Kammy Ritchie scored 7.4 and Miranda Root had 6.8. Root also had 6.625 on the floor and 5.4 on the bars. Hannah Barrick had the top scored on beam with 5.15.
Lakeland 92.4, Warsaw 59.9,
NorthWood 29.5
Vault: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.9, 2. Wells (War) 8.8, 3. Vosler (War) 8.5, 4. E. Conrad (NW) 8.2, 5. Gayheart (LL) 8.1, 6. Barrick (LL) 7.7.
Uneven Bars: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.45, 2. Vosler (War) 7.05, 3. Wells (War) 6.825, 4. E. Conrad (NW) 6.7, 5. E. Riehl (LL) 6.625, 6. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.275.
Balance Beam: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.4, 2. Vosler (War) 7.9, 3. Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.25, 4. E. Conrad (NW) 6.9, 5. Gayheart (LL) 6.8, 6. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 6.3.
Floor Exercise: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 9.1, 2. Wells (War) 7.725, 3. E. Conrad (NW) 7.7, 4. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 7.6, 5. Vosler (War) 7.3, 6. Gayheart (LL) 7.2.
All-Around: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 34.85, 2. Vosler (War) 30.75, 3. E. Conrad (NW) 29.5, 4. Wells (War) 29.15, 5. Ala. Rasler (LL) 27.4, 6. Gayheart (LL) 26.375.
Barons fall to Homestead
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to one of the state’s best teams in Homestead 108.5-94.275 Tuesday night at the Classic City Center.
Eastside senior Brielle Carter was also in action. She was second on both the floor exercise (9.575) and the balance beam, and placed sixth on vault.
College Hockey Trine women lose to Aurora
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s hockey team lost a non-conference game to conference rival Aurora 7-2 Tuesday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Kailey Mleko and Grace Hicks scored for the Thunder (8-15). Grace Canty and Sara Martino each had an assist. Ryleigh Furlong made 42 saves in her first start of the season in goal.
Olivia Buzzelli had two goals for the NCAA Division III 15th-ranked Spartans (19-4-1).
Middle School Basketball DMS teams defeat Eastside
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade girls teams scored wins over Eastside Monday.
The Barons won the first game 39-7. Cami Abel led DeKalb with 11 points, while Kolbie Oliphant and Raine Freed both added nine. Other Baron scorers were Riley Hartsough five, Lailaa Geraghty three and Alli Hartsough two.
DeKalb won the second game 24-2. Ashlynn Rathburn and Geraghty both scored six for the Barons and Emma Reed scored four. Lanie Harris and Alexis Rider both had three points and Lucy VanOrt had two.
