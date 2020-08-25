Football
DeKalb lists guidelines for Friday
WATERLOO — DeKalb reminds fans of safety guidelines for the first home game of the season Friday against Garrett.
Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Eligible family members must purchase tickets in advance.
Masks and social distancing are required for all in attendance.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
High Schools Schedule changes announced
Fremont’s home girls golf match with Angola and Hamilton’s Gabby Gallaway scheduled for Monday was postponed and will be played on Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Lake James Golf Club.
The Eagles’ home volleyball matches with Fairfield have been rescheduled for Saturday. The junior varsity match will start at 1:30 p.m. with the varsity match to follow.
In soccer, both West Noble matches with Angola have been moved from today to Wednesday because of the funeral for Charger senior boys soccer player Anthony Reyes. The funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ligonier.
The varsity matches will be played at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday with a junior varsity half to follow. The girls’ matches will be at West Noble and the boys’ matches will be at Angola.
Girls Golf Locals compete at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — East Noble led area teams in the New Haven Bulldog Invitational, placing eighth by shooting 380 at Whispering Creek.
Garrett was ninth with 387, and Angola was 12th with 430.
Sarah Cooper led the Railroaders with a fourth-place finish individually. Abby Weaver and Madi Flaugh shot personal-best scores.
Volleyball
Charger JV team 3rd in invite
SYRACUSE — West Noble finished third and Garrett was sixth in the Wawasee Junior Varsity Invitational Saturday.
The Chargers were 3-1 on the day. They had victories over New Haven (25-24, 25-12) and Elkhart Christian (25-11, 25-23) in pool play. They defeated Manchester 25-19, 25-23 in the third-place match.
The Railroaders were 1-3 Saturday. Their lone win came against South Bend Washington, 25-16, 25-16. Garrett lost in the fifth-place match to New Haven 14-25, 25-16, 15-12.
Boys Soccer
Bishop Luers downs Lakewood Park
Bishop Luers downed Lakewood Park 3-2 handing the Panthers their first loss of the season.
In Fort Wayne, Zach Collins and Logan Korte scored for the Panthers (1-1).
Lakewood Park remained first in the state in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 1A poll in the latest rankings released on Monday.
Boys Tennis
Chargers get past Fremont
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Fremont 3-2 in the opening Northeast Corner Conference dual for both teams Monday.
The Chargers (2-1, 1-0 NECC) won in straight sets at both doubles positions and at No. 2 singles, where Chris Miller defeated Nick Miller 6-3, 6-3. J.J. Jacobs and Wes Shaw won a first-set tiebreaker in prevailing over Sam Verdin and Alex Chilenski, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, at No. 2 doubles. Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares won at No. 1 doubles over Eagles Nick Rutherford and Josh Sherbondy 6-3, 6-1.
Fremont got its wins from Ethan Bock at No. 1 singles and from Evan Towns at No. 3 singles. Towns rallied to beat Luke Schermerhorn 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Bock defeated Nate Shaw 6-3, 6-1.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 4-0. Isaac Hirschy, Lukas Berlew, Conner Trobaugh and Brody Foulk won singles matches for Fremont.
