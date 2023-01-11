BUTLER — Nine times the lead changed hands. Then it was tied.
Lakeland ran the final minute off the clock before missing the last shot of Wednesday’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament battle with Eastside, giving the paying customers some bonus basketball.
The Blazers had had enough the suspense, apparently. They erupted to score 10 points in less than minutes of the overtime to take command and went on to a 67-57 victory.
Eastside (13-5) will host a semifinal game against Central Noble (18-0) Friday night.
Jayci Kitchen drilled a three to begin the extra session, then knocked the ball free on defense. Sydnee Kessler chased it down and went in for a layup and five-point Eastside lead.
After two free throws from Grace Kreischer, Paige Traxler hit the last of her six threes to make it 60-50. The Lakers got within seven twice, but could get no closer the rest of the way.
Traxler led the Blazers with 23 points. Kreischer had 12, Kitchen 11 and Kessler 10.
Peyton Hartsough scored a game-high 27 for Lakeland (10-9). Olivia Oman, Grace Iddings and Alivia Rasler all added eight.
Iddings fed Rasler for a hoop and a 48-47 lead but Kessler answered with a three for Eastside. The Lakers tied it when Takya Wallace scored on an inbounds play to make it 50-50.
Lakeland charged to an early 10-2 lead, but Eastside battled back and led 26-25 at half. The Blazers led by as many as six in third quarter before settling for a 41-37 advantage after three.
