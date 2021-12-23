WATERLOO — Collin Bice has circled the bases.
The former baseball player and assistant coach at DeKalb was approved as the school’s sixth head baseball coach at a school board meeting Tuesday night.
Bice played four years at DeKalb, three under current athletic director Chris Rhodes, and one under Tim Murdock, who resigned as coach following last season.
Bice played baseball at Manchester University and soon was helping with the DeKalb baseball program after his graduation.
“When I graduated and came back, I had kind of come full circle,” he said. “Then when Tim stepped down, I was there to step in.
“(Playing for Rhodes and then Murdock) really sparked my passion for the game.”
Bice and a friend coached a 15-U travel team in high school, and later were teammates with the players he coached. Since then, he’s coached 16-U and 17-U elite travel teams.
Last season was Bice’s first year on the DeKalb bench, even though he was coach when COVID wiped out the 2020 season.
“Last year was really officially my first full year,” he said.
He said he likes working with the players.
“Being able to influence the lives of 15- to 18-year-olds, that’s really important to me,” Bice said. “Ultimately we want to win and win championships. I know what it means to be a Baron. But I enjoy working with the kids.”
The Barons lost a strong class of seniors, three of whom went on to play college baseball. Still, Bice knows the cupboard isn’t bare.
“We have a lot of good returners coming back, a lot of good seniors,” he said. “The junior class is good, too. We’re hoping to be pretty strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.