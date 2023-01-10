GARRETT — The Garrett girls basketball team began their Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
title defense in convincing fashion Tuesday night.
While it didn’t look that way in the first half with the Railroaders leading Fremont 15-8, the Railroaders
outscored the Eagles 20-5 in the third quarter to run away with a 49-24 victory.
“I thought we played another full game of defense,” Railroaders coach Bob Lapadot said. I thought we were doing what we wanted to and we tried to mix some things up there in the fourth. I know some people in the area picked us to lose tonight, and I’m glad we were able to make them be wrong and give ourselves a chance.”
Fremont sophomore Addy Parr scoring 12 points to go with three rebounds, and senior Natalie Gochenour scoring six at the free-throw line with 12 rebounds.
“In those first three quarters, we locked down on two pretty good players in Parr and Gochenour. They average 14 and 10 a game, and I think we held them to four and two in our normal defense.”
Garrett senior Bailey Kelham led the game with 25 points, with 18 coming in the second half. She added seven rebounds, two assists and was 3-for-3 from the free throw line.
“Bailey’s gotta do what Bailey did tonight,” Lapadot said. “She was 50% from two, 50% from three, perfect from the line. That’s what a leader needs to do in championship situations.”
Although she led all scorers at the half, Kelham, along with her team, did not have the greatest shooting stats, going 2-for-6 from the field and 1-for-3 from three. The team as a whole was 4-for-14 from the field and 2-for-12 from three.
The Railroaders quickly recovered in the second half, shooting 7-for-12 from two and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.
“Well, we made baskets, honest to God,” Lapadot said. “I said this I think after the Eastside game, the difference between ‘Man, we played terrible’ and ‘Man, we played good’ is just if the basketball goes in.”
Lapadot continued, “Last Friday night (against Central Noble), we played with the best effort we had all year, all you need to do is score 37 points to win. If we make the baskets and score 37 points, which is a terrible output, you make state headlines and knock off the undefeated No. 2 team in the state. That’s the difference.”
Railroader junior Kelsey Bergman finished the game with a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Maddy Schenkel had five points in the second half after going 0-for-6 from the field in the first.
“That’s just who she is,” Lapadot said of Bergman. “She’s been the double-double part of the rebounds and she’s just got to score more. And Schenkel’s has to score for us. We can’t win if she can’t score, and she listened at halftime and made the adjustments we talked about and she was really good in the second half.”
The one negative that Lapadot said his team needs to work on were free throws, as the Railroaders were 9-for-16. The Eagles were 6-for-12 in comparison.
Other scorers for Garrett were junior Emma Lapato (5 points) and senior Aida Haynes (4 points). For Fremont, juniors McKenzie Parnin and Libby Curey had four and two points each.
Garrett will play at Fairfield in the quarterfinals tonight, who defeated Prairie Heights 69-19.
“I was a little nervous because [Fairfield] had this opportunity last year and then the Sanchez girl got hurt and got beat by Eastside and everyone was looking forward to Garrett and Fairfield in the second round,” Lapadot said. “We just made it last year and they’re all there. Hopefully we can do it again.”
Fremont boys 61,
Garrett 54
In the boys matchup, junior Conner Slee scored a game-high 18 points and four rebounds while senior Ethan Bontrager had 17 points and four rebounds to hold off the Railroaders to advance to the quarterfinals for the third straight season.
“I’m really happy with the intensity the guys brought on defense, especially on off-the-ball defense,” Eagles coach Josh Stuckey said. “It’s been an issue for us.”
The Eagles outscored Garrett 21-16 and the first half and 40-38 in the second half, as well as going 10- for-14 from the free throw line.
“We shot like crap in the first half and we’re not used to shooting like crap, and we were still winning at halftime,” Stuckey said. “To shoot that poorly and still be winning at the half is a testament to how hard the kids play defense and how much they have bought into what we are trying to do.”
Other scorers for the Eagles were juniors Corbin Beeman (8 points) and Brody Foulk (7 points), sophomore Colten Guthrie (5 points), junior Gage Cope (4 points) and sophomore Bryce Parnin (2 points).
Junior Jaxon Robinson led the Railroaders with 17 points and senior Kyle Smith had 15.
The Eagles will play at Fairfield against Prairie Heights, who beat Fairfield 43-41 in overtime.
