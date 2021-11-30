When anyone talked about DeKalb girls golf this fall, the first topic for discussion was Lillie Cone.
After all, the junior did everything the Barons expected of her and then some as the team’s No. 1 player, and ended up a team leader by default. Her outstanding season ended at the highest level, the state tournament.
If you were to ask Cone, however, she wanted to talk first about the Barons as a team. She was proud of how much a young team with limited experience improved through the season.
The team took 16 strokes off its 18-hole best in the season and shot 372 in the conference meet. The Barons improved 15 strokes from last season in the Angola Sectional. Cone enjoyed being part of the process.
Even so, it was Cone that stood alone at the top when considering the area’s top golfers, and she was chosen as the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year.
Cone was the lone area golfer to advance to the state tournament at Prairie View at Carmel, and the improvement showed again. Cone shot an 87 on the first day and stood in a tie for 51st place. She cut that by 11 strokes in the second round and finished with a two-day total of 163, tied for 31st place.
Cone was medalist nine times during the season. Then came the Northeast 8 Conference tournament at Cross Creek, where she fired a 78 to win the individual title by three strokes.
Next came defending her sectional title at Zollner, and that wasn’t nearly as close. Cone repeated as sectional champion by shooting a 77, 12 strokes lower than her nearest competition.
Cone averaged 78 strokes for 18 holes and 39.5 for nine.
“Lillie spent many hours and showed much improvement on the course, mental toughness and how to deal with adversity,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “She was a great overall leader to our young squad.”
Improved as they were, the Barons couldn’t quite get past the lone area team to advance out of the sectional. That was the Fremont Eagles, who matched DeKalb’s 394 in the sectional, and had the better fifth score to take the final team berth for the regional.
The Eagles had won the sectional the year before. Their coach, Eric Wirick, was voted the All-Area Coach of the Year.
Much like the championship squad, the Eagles often had key performances from various places in their lineup. If someone had an off day, someone else could pick them up.
The Eagles were perfect in dual matches this season and were the Northeast Corner Conference regular season champions. They ran into a red-hot Fairfield team and settled for second in the NECC tournament.
The team finished 14th in the East Noble Regional.
Here’s a look at the rest of the 2021 KPC Media Group All-Area girls golf team:
Sophie Pfister, DeKalb
Pfister was a welcome addition in her freshman season and gave the Barons a reliable No. 2 player. She shot a 90 for eighth place in the NE8 tournament and earned second team all-conference recognition. Her 100 was the team’s second-best score in her sectional debut.
Katie Baker, Fremont
Baker finished her career with a solid season as the Eagles’ No. 1 player. She tied for second in the NECC with a 90 and was first team all-conference. She contributed a 94 at sectional to help the team advance, then led the Eagles with an 88 at regional, leaving her seven strokes shy of advancing to state.
Kenadee Porath, Fremont
The junior led the Eagles in the sectional at Zollner with a 90 as they advanced as a team for the second straight year. She was fourth in the NECC to garner all-conference honors. She was a medalist five times.
Khloe Glendening, Fremont
Glendening was a first team All-Northeast Corner Conference selection after shooting a 96 at Heron Creek. She also had a 102 at the sectional to help the Eagles advance to regional as a team.
Emma Walters, Churubusco
Walters had a 96 in the conference tournament, which put her on the All-NECC first team. She followed that by leading the Eagles with a 93 in the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone.
Mackensy Mabie, West Noble
Mabie fired an 88 at Cobblestone and qualified for the regional as an individual. She shot a 94 in the regional at Noble Hawk. She had a 92 to earn All-Northeast Corner Conference honors.
Hope Haarer, Westview
Haarer was the top individual regional qualifier to come out of the East Noble Sectional after she shot an 81 at Cobblestone. She had an 84 in the regional at Noble Hawk. She tied for the runner-up spot in the NECC tournament and received all-conference honors.
Abby Weaver, Garrett
Weaver closed her career by posting the Railroaders’ top score in all but two matches. She had a 100 at the conference tournament to land a spot on the All-NECC team. She followed with a 103 at sectional.
Sophia Ruble, Garrett
Ruble was at her best to bring her Garrett career to an end. She led the team with a 94 at Heron Creek and made herself first team All-Northeast Corner Conference. She also had the team’s top score at the sectional with a 102.
Kylie Watkins, Lakeland
Watkins shot a 96 on her team’s home course at Heron Creek to make the All-Northeast Corner Conference team. She shot one stroke better to lead her team in the sectional at Cobblestone.
All-Area honorable mentions were Kaitlin Traylor of DeKalb and Maddie Bottles from West Noble.
