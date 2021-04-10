The 2020-21 boys basketball season had its ebbs and flow, but the team that was in a flow for the majority of the season was the Central Noble Cougars.
After starting the season with a 2-1 record, Central Noble rattled off 22 straight wins and won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and a share of the regular season title in the process.
The team improved in almost every aspect from the 2019-20 season. It scored more points per game, allowed less points per game and won two more games.
The 24 wins set a new program record and was the second team from the NECC in the last 10 years to earn back-to-back 20-win seasons. Westview is the other team to accomplish that feat and it did it twice in the last 10 seasons.
For all of the Cougars’ success, KPC Media Group named its Central Noble junior Connor Essegian the All-Area Prep of the Year and Cougar coach John Bodey the Coach of the Year.
Essegian led the Cougars with 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Essegian can score from anywhere on the court and ended up with 625 points this season, which is the second time he’s scored 600 points in a season in his career.
During the 2020-21 season, he became the school’s all-time leading scorer. He has 1,705 career points. Essegian shot 63% from the field, 39% from the three-point line and at a 84% rate from the free throw line.
Here’s the rest of the boys basketball all-area team.
Sawyer Yoder, Sr., Central Noble
Yoder finished career as the program’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,116 points. For the 2020-21 season, he averaged 13.2 points per game while shooting 56% from the field and 39% from deep.
Ryan Schroeder, Jr., Central Noble
Schroeder doesn’t have the eye-popping numbers, but he does have one of the highest basketball IQs, according to Bodey. Schroeder scored 5.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Mason Yoder, Jr., Westview
Yoder took his game to another level this past season and he was rewarded by making the all-area team. Yoder led the Warriors at 14 points per game. He also grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game and had one steal per contest.
Brady Yoder, So., Westview
Yoder wasn’t just a sharpshooter for Westview. He was a smart defender as he drew 15 charges this season while averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assist and 1.7 steals per game.
Lyndon Miller, Sr., Westview
Miller did a lot of everything for the Warriors. He scored 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Miller made the All-NECC team and was the most efficient player for Westview, shooting 64.1% from the field.
Jackson Paul, Sr., Churubusco
Paul was the leader of the Eagles and made his presence known in many facets of the game. He led Churubusco with 24 points per game and dished out 6.1 assists per game. He was one of the most ferocious defenders in the area and had 4.2 steals per contest.
Landen Jordan, Sr., Churubusco
Jordan has been the area’s most dominant big man since he was eligible to play for the Eagles midway through the 2019-20 season. This past season, he averaged a double-double of 21 points and 14.1 rebounds per game. Jordan also had 3.2 blocks per game and made the All-NECC team.
Luke McClure, Sr., Churubusco
McClure was the third option for the Eagles, but he could have been a No. 1 option for a lot of other teams in the area. He averaged 16 points, five assists and 3.5 steals per game. He was also a hard-nose defender and not afraid to get his hands dirty.
Gabe Trevino, Jr., Eastside
Trevino made the Blazers go. The junior played big and was rewarded for it, averaging 15.8 points per game and finishing with 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. Trevino shot 51% from the field and was selected to the all-conference team.
Owen Willard, Jr., Eastside
Willard helped add toughness to this past season’s Eastside team. As a junior, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Willard also made the All-NECC team.
Austin Cripe, So., West Noble
Cripe’s prep career continued its upward trend that started his freshman season. As an all-conference selection, he led the Chargers in scoring with 18.3 points per game. He also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.
Brockton Miller, Sr., West Noble
Miller was the leader for the Chargers and wore his emotions on his sleeve. He averaged 9.1 points, 4.4 assists, three rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. As the team’s point guard, Miller ended up with a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ration, and he was an All-NECC honorable mention.
Logan Brace, Jr., Fremont
Brace played larger than his frame for Fremont. As their big man down low, Brace averaged 12.3 points per game and was an All-NECC selection. He played a huge role in the Eagles winning their first sectional title since 2005.
Gabel Pentecost, Jr., Fremont
Pentecost was instrumental in getting the Eagles on track late in the season and winning the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional championship. During the regular season, Pentecost averaged 12.3 points per game and did make the all-conference team.
Cole Richmond, Sr., DeKalb
Richmond grew into one of the best scorers in the area. He ended up averaging 17 points, four assists and four rebounds per game. Richmond also made the All-Northeast 8 Conference first team.
Connor Penrod, Jr., DeKalb
Penrod became quite the dominate big man for the Barons this past season. He made the All-NE8 second team and averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per contest.
Joel Knox, Sr., Angola
Knox did his scoring in many ways for the Hornets, and he averaged 14 points per game for the 2020-21 season. He also pulled down 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals per game. Knox also made the All-NECC team.
Brian Parrish, Sr., Angola
Parrish was the Hornets’ leading scorer at 16 points per game. He also averaged four rebounds and two assists per game while leading Angola to an appearance in the NECC Tournament championship game. Parrish was also a member of the All-NECC squad.
Brayden Bontrager, Sr., Lakeland
Bontrager finished an incredible run with Lakers with a remarkable senior season. He averaged 20 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Bontrager became the school’s all-time leading scorer regardless of gender with 1,666 career points.
Braeden Ball, Sr., East Noble
Last season Ball was the sixth man for the Knights’ junior varsity squad. Over the summer of 2020, he turned himself into an elite shooter from outside. He finished at 46% from three this past season and made 67 three-pointers during the season, which made him the third player in program history to make at least 65 in a season. He also made the All-NE8 second team.
Honorable mentions: Fremont’s Ethan Bontrager, East Noble’s Chris Hood, Westview’s Luke Miller, Eastside’s Hugh Henderson, Garrett’s Jasen Bailey, DeKalb’s Brantley Hickman, Central Noble’s Logan Gard, Lakeland’s Ben Keil and Mason Douglas and Lakewood Park’s Carter Harman.
