INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings for the 48th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Basketball State Tournament were announced on Sunday.
Local teams will play in sectionals hosted by DeKalb (Class 4A), Fairfield (2A), Concordia (3A), Central Noble (2A) and Blackhawk Christian (1A)
In Class 2A, six area teams will play at Central Noble, led by the host Cougars (20-2). They will play Prairie Heights (1-19) in the second first-round game next Tuesday with the winner taking on Eastside (14-7) in the second semifinal around 7:30 on Feb. 3.
Westview (8-13) will take on Churubusco (5-15) in the first game of the sectional next Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Warriors defeated the visiting Eagles 38-24 on Dec. 3. The winner of that game will take on Fremont (8-12) in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.
At the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional, local teams will likely have to get past powerful teams to get to the championship game.
The host Barons (11-9) will play Fort Wayne North Side (6-13) in the first game of the sectional next Tuesday with the winner taking on Snider (16-4). East Noble (4-16) has a first-round bye and will either play Carroll (5-14) or Northrop (18-2).
In the 3A sectional at Concordia, Angola (11-10) and Garrett (9-11) will face each other in the final first-round game around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. The winner will play the host Cadets (8-13) or Leo (11-9) in the second semifinal on Feb. 3.
The Hornets won at Garrett 32-19 on Nov. 22.
Woodlan is the sectional favorite at 18-4, but Garrett and Leo have played the Warriors tough. Warrior coach Gary Cobb will retire at season’s end. It’s a coaching career that has spanned four decades in both the high school and college ranks.
In the 3A sectional at Fairfield, Lakeland (11-9) and West Noble (3-17) both have first-round byes. But the Chargers drew the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament champion Fairfield Falcons (20-2 before Monday night) in the semifinals. The Lakers will play either NorthWood (12-10) or Wawasee (11-10) in the second semifinal.
In the Class 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional, Lakewood Park (8-11) will play Hamilton (8-13, 2-10 vs. varsity teams) in the first game next Tuesday with the winner taking on Elkhart Christian (5-13) in the semifinals. The top two teams in the sectional are in the other half of the bracket. The host Braves (11-10), the defending sectional champion, will play Bethany Christian (19-2 before Monday night) in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3.
All sectional final games will be played on the night of Feb. 4.
A new format will be held beyond the sectional round. There will be a one game regional, followed a four-team, two-round semi-state played on Feb. 18.
Each regional site will host two regional championship games on Feb. 11. Then the semi-state games will be randomly drawn and announced in a second pairing show on ihsaatv.org.
Local IHSAA Girls Basketball
Sectional Pairings
Class 4A No. 5 (at DeKalb)
Next Tuesday: First round — Fort Wayne North Side vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.; Carroll vs. Northrop, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3: Semifinals — North Side-DeKalb winner vs. Snider, 6 p.m.; East Noble vs. Carroll-Northrop winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 4: Final, between semifinal winners, time TBA
Class 3A No. 20 (at Fairfield)
Next Tuesday: First round, NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3: Semifinals — West Noble vs. Fairfield, 6 p.m.; Lakeland vs. NorthWood-Wawasee winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 4: Final, between semifinal winners, time TBA
Class 3A No. 21 (at Concordia)
Next Tuesday: First round, Heritage vs. Bishop Dwenger, 7 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 1: First round — Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3: Semifinals — Woodlan vs. Heritage-BD winner, 6 p.m.; Wednesday’s winners, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 4: Final, between semifinal winners, time TBA
Class 2A No. 35 (at Central Noble)
Next Tuesday: First round — Churubusco vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3: Semifinals — Fremont vs. ‘Busco-Westview winner, 6 p.m.; Eastside vs. CN-PH winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 4: Final, between semifinal winners, time TBA
Class 1A No. 51 (at Blackhawk Christian)
Next Tuesday: First round — Lakewood Park Christian vs. Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3: Semifinals — Blackhawk Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.; Elkhart Christian Academy vs. LPC-Hamilton winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 4: Final, between semifinal winners, time TBA
