College Hockey Trine men lose to Foresters
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team lost to Lake Forest 3-1 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Josh Giacomin scored for the Foresters with a little over five minutes left in the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Then Lake Forest (7-13-2, 5-8-2 NCHA) added an empty net goal with 17 seconds left.
Bobby Price scored a power play goal for the Thunder late in the first period on assists from Garrett Hallford and Hunter Payment.
Shane Brancato made 24 saves in goal for Trine (14-8, 8-7).
Thunder women fall after making comeback
DE PERE, Wis. — Trine’s women’s hockey team came back from a 3-0 deficit after one period and 4-1 after two periods to tie St. Norbert late in the third period Friday night. But the Green Knights won 5-4 on Natalie Hogan’s power play goal with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in regulation.
Brandi Wilson had two goals and one assist for the Thunder. She scored a short-handed goal with 1:51 left to tie the game at 4.
Theresa DiMaggio and Natasha Strbiak also scored for Trine (5-12-1, 2-6-1 North Collegiate Hockey Association). Ryleigh Furlong made 24 saves in goal.
Hogan had the hat trick for St. Norbert (15-6, 9-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.