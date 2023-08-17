WATERLOO — Northrop spoiled the season opener for the DeKalb girls soccer team Tuesday, defeating the Barons 6-0.
The Bruins had DeKalb playing defense most of the night, using their size and strength against DeKalb’s young lineup. The Barons used several freshmen.
Senior Lydia Herald had a hat trick in the first half for the Bruins, who were up 4-0 at the break. Chaya Sirivath, Sabrina Quintana and Nuri Sibri-Carmona also had goals.
Annie Schweitzer saved a sure goal by the Bruins just three minutes into the game, heading away a shot ticketed for an open side of the goal.
Herald started the scoring on a sharp-angle shot from the right of the net inside the left post at the 26:39 mark of the first half.
She was denied on a breakaway by DeKalb goalkeeper Grace Williams, who came off her line to smother the shot attempt. Herald found a loose ball and had a second chance, but Williams stopped that one too, sliding and throwing both hands into the air.
Herald pounced on a deflection in front of the goal for her second score before Sirivath moved right and shot back to the left to score at make it 3-0. Herald tucked one under the bar from close range with 4:11 left before the half.
The Barons had their best chance to score seven minutes into the second half on a break by Jenna Schoenherr, but Bruin keeper Valeria Cruz left her line to deny the shot.
The junior varsity teams played to a 2-2 tie. Zoe Reed and Ava Coble had goals for the Barons.
