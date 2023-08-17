DeKalb Shaffer

DeKalb’s Eliana Shaffer, left, defends against Northrop’s Violeta Fuentes during Tuesday’s match.

 MARK MURDOCK

WATERLOO — Northrop spoiled the season opener for the DeKalb girls soccer team Tuesday, defeating the Barons 6-0.

The Bruins had DeKalb playing defense most of the night, using their size and strength against DeKalb’s young lineup. The Barons used several freshmen.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.