Prep Girls Basketball Garrett’s Kelham earns IBCA award
Garrett freshman guard Bailey Kelham has had an outstanding start to her career and added to it by sharing Indiana Basketball Coaches Association-Subway Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 23-28. She shared it with Homestead’s Sydney Graber.
Last Monday, Kelham poured in a program, single-game record 45 points in a 82-41 win over New Haven. Kelham hit 17 of her 28 field goal attempts, while going 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the free throw line. She also added three rebounds, five steals and a blocked shot.
She joined fellow Railroader Jayden Broadnax as an award winner this season. He earned the honor on the boys side for the week of Dec. 2-7.
