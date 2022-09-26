Prep Boys Soccer
Warriors blank Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS – Class 1A top-ranked Westview defeated Bethany Christian 3-0 on Saturday night.
Teague Misner had two goals for the Warriors. Evan Litwiller also scored. Bodie Martin and Braden Eash each had an assist.
Lakewood Park, Garrett tie
GARRETT – Lakewood Park and Garrett tied at 2 on Saturday.
Nick Wadman and Weston Roth scored for the Panthers.
Chase Leech had both Railroader goals. Jarmo Henschel had an assist. Braydon Kennedy made 10 saves in goal. Valentino Cevese made three saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Lakers win, Chargers lose
LAGRANGE – Lakeland defeated Elkhart Christian Academy 3-2 on Saturday.
In Ligonier on Saturday night, West Noble lost to Elkhart 5-0. Gian Michael Romero Iraheta had two goals and an assist for the Lions.
Prep Girls Soccer
Warriors best Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS – Westview won 3-1 over Bethany Christian Saturday evening to start a varsity doubleheader.
Brianna Munoz scored twice for the Warriors (11-2-2). Olivia Jasso also scored. Kelsie Ward and Paige Schwartz each had an assist.
LPC tops Jimtown
AUBURN – Lakewood Park Christian won its sixth match of the season on Saturday, defeating Jimtown 3-0.
Adrian Bontrager scored two goals for the Panthers. Ali VanDyken added a goal.
Prep Volleyball
Heights 1-2 in Bremen Invite
BREMEN – Prairie Heights was 1-2 in the Bremen Invitational Saturday. Its only win was over the host Lions, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9.
The Panthers lost to Wawasee (25-22, 19-25, 15-12) and Culver Academies (25-19, 25-6).
Lakers lose to Bruins
LAGRANGE – Lakeland lost to Bethany Christian Saturday 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18.
Peyton Hartsough had 31 digs and 12 kills for the Lakers. Justice Haston had 32 assists and 18 digs. Faith Riehl and Lauren Leu each had eight kills, with Riehl also having three aces.
College Cross Country/Track
Trine adds assistant coach
ANGOLA – Trine University’s cross country and track and field programs announced the hiring of Michela Cholak as an assistant coach on Thursday.
Cholak will be the head assistant coach for the Thunder men and women cross country teams and will coach the 400- and 800-meter runner during the track and field seasons.
Cholak was a graduate assistant coach at her alma mater, the University of Lynchburg (Va.), prior to coming to Trine. She earned all-region honors five times, earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors six times, and was a United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic selection five times. She is part of the Lynchburg women’s 2018 distance medley relay team that still holds the school record, which is at 12 minutes, 37.50 seconds.
College Soccer
Trine women tie Denison
ANGOLA – Trine University’s women’s soccer team tied with Denison (Ohio) at 2 on Saturday afternoon at Weaver Field.
Olivia Butterworth scored with 5 minutes, 1 second left in regulation to tie the non-conference match at 2 for the Thunder. Olivia Argentieri assisted on the tally.
Trine’s Abby Robison opened the scoring in the match with a little over 16 and a half minutes left in the first half on an assist from Teresa Ashbrook.
Sophie Aschemeier made four saves in the Thunder goal. Trine (4-3-1) outshot Denison 11-10.
Trine men fall at OWU
DELAWARE, Ohio – Trine’s men’s soccer team lost to Ohio Wesleyan 2-0 Saturday night.
The Battling Bishops (1-4-2) scored in each half and outshot the Thunder 19-6.
Aidan McGonagle made five saves in goal for Trine (5-3).
College Volleyball
Thunder 1-1 at Albion
ALBION, Mich. – Trine’s women’s volleyball team defeated Franklin and lost to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Albion on Saturday at Kresge Gym.
The Thunder beat the Grizzlies 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 28-26. Catherine Dobies and Cassidy Victor each had 14 kills for Trine. Dobies also had 17 digs and two solo blocks. Joslynn Battle had 26 assists, 11 digs and three aces. Kacie Van Kalker had 22 digs.
Franklin freshman and DeKalb High School graduate Hope Moring had nine digs, seven kills, two aces, one assist and one block assist.
The Thunder lost to the Britons 25-19, 25-18, 25-20. Dobies had 10 digs and nine kills for Trine (7-7, 0-2 MIAA). Kailee Cornell had 13 assists and seven digs. Van Kalker had 16 digs and two aces.
College Triathlon
Trine women 2nd at Millikin Invite
DECATUR, Ill. – Trine University’s women’s triathlon team was second to North Central (Ill.), 173-155, in the Millikin Invitational Saturday.
Host Millkin was third with 122 points.
Senior Alexandria Smith was second overall in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 22 seconds to lead the Thunder.
Trine’s Grace Huisman was seventh in 1:13:05, Fremont’s Katie Berlew was 10th in 1:14:39, Sami Weaver was 18th in 1:18:41, and Becca Schaffner was 24th in 1:21:48.
College Golf
Trine women tied for 5th in jamboree
ALMA, Mich. – Trine’s women’s golf team tied for fifth with Calvin in Alma’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Jamboree Saturday, shooting 324 at Pine River Country Club.
Maire Sullivan shot 77 and tied for eighth place overall to lead the Thunder. Bailey Bravata tied for 14th with 80.
Trine also had 83 from Grace Dubec, 84 from Reagan Guthrie and Caroline Boyd with 96. Calley Ruff played as an individual and shot 89.
Adrian won the jamboree with 308.
College Tennis
Trine men win 3 matches at Central Regional
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three Trine University men’s tennis players took part in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III Men’s Central Regional Championship this past weekend at Washington University.
Thunder sophomore Cole Goodman was 1-1 in singles matches and 1-1 in doubles matches with partner Drew Dixon. Goodman defeated Earlham’s Sarthak Sharma 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2. Goodman and Dixon beat Illinois Wesleyan’s Carter Burk and Ryan McCoy 8-4.
Trine freshman Elijah Schilthuis was 1-2 in singles play. He defeated Hanover’s Joey Keal in a consolation match 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7.
This ended the fall season for the Thunder. They return to the courts in March on their spring break trip in Orlando, Florida.
M.S. Cross Country
DeKalb teams run at New Haven Invite
HUNTINGTON – DeKalb Middle School’s teams ran in the New Haven Invitational on Saturday at Huntington University. The Baron boys finished sixth out of 15 teams, and the DeKalb girls placed seventh out of 16 teams.
In the boys’ race, Corbin Smith was third out of 271 runners in a 3-kilometer time of 10 minutes, 25 seconds to lead DeKalb.
The Barons also had Wyatt Knepper in 13th place in 10:52, Alex Stahl in 47th in 11:41, Sam Lehmann in 75th in 12:06, and Parker Vince in 82nd in 12:13.
In the girls’ race, DeKalb was led by Reese Schmidt, who was 10th overall out of 228 harriers in 11:59.
The Barons also had Paige Williams in 37th place in 12:46, Eliana Shaffer in 43rd in 12:51, Jane Engelberth in 47th in 12:59, and Alli Hartsough in 53rd in 13:03.
