Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 58F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.