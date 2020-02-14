WATERLOO — No gasping for air at the end of this victory.
DeKalb had shown a habit of making its prior wins come down to the last tick of the clock, but gained control and wouldn’t relent in a 59-47 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball victory over Bellmont Thursday night.
The win stopped a 10-game losing streak, and was DeKalb’s first of the decade. DeKalb last won Dec. 28 at Heritage.
Senior Caleb Nixon scored 30 points for the Barons (5-13 overall, 1-5 NE8), hitting four threes, and then driving to the basket to create scoring chances when the Braves came out after him. He hit 10-of-11 free throws.
Connor Penrod added 12 points and Nolan Nack had a game-best seven rebounds.
Kade Fuelling topped the Braves (7-9, 0-6) with 19 points and Tyler James scored 10.
The Barons, playing without regulars Cole Richmond and Evan Eshbach, held Bellmont to 15 points in the middle two quarters, keeping a hand up on shooters and contesting most shots inside. It was one and done for guests most of the night, with DeKalb giving up only three offensive rebounds.
On offense, DeKalb was turnover-free until nearly the midway point of the third quarter.
The first half was back-and-forth and close the whole way. Scott James drove for a basket to bring the Braves within 24-22, but Nixon got the last five points of the half on a three, and then two free throws earned on a charge to the hoop just 1.5 seconds before the break.
DeKalb spread the lead in the third. Nixon and Alex Leslie both put back their own misses for scores, Penrod worked inside for two and Brantley Hickman hit a three as the Barons built a 40-29 lead at the last stop.
Bellmont made its final push as the fourth quarter started. Tyler James hit a three after a steal and save by Fuelling, and Scott James dished inside to Fuelling for a hoop to cut the lead to 40-34 with 5:40 still left.
Unlike some of the Barons’ earlier wins, that’s as far as it went. After Hickman fed Penrod for a hoop, Nixon hit the first of a two-shot foul. Penrod reached into the lane to tip the rebound away, and Nixon chased it down and drew another foul, this time converting a bonus.
On the next possession, Nixon penetrated again but whipped a pass into the corner to Nack, who nailed a three and gave the Barons their biggest lead to that point, 48-34. After the quick 8-0 run, the Barons were not threatened again and finished this victory strong.
In the junior varsity game, Jackson Barth blocked a shot, and Bryce Dobson snared the rebound and raced the length of the court to score just before the buzzer and lift DeKalb to a 44-42 win.
Dobson led DeKalb with 15 points and Donnie Wiley scored 14.
Bellmont took the freshman game 37-30. Parker Smith had 12 points and Will Seigel nine for the Barons.
