Prep Volleyball
Westview bests East Noble
EMMA — Westview improved to 7-4 in 2023 with a 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16 win over East Noble on Saturday morning.
Kloie Yoder had 14 kills to lead Westview. Mia Bontrager dished out 17 assists. Kylie Yoder had eight aces and 29 digs. Kirsten Schumacher and Addy Kauffman had three blocks apiece.
The Warrior JV lost to East Noble, 25-16, 25-11. Camryn Christner had four kills, two aces, and five digs. Hailey Lambright handed out four assists. Kylie Singleton served a pair of aces and Karleen Bender collected five digs.
East Noble (8-8) was led by Mak Koolvoord with six kills and 20 digs. Peyton Quake had a pair of blocks and Kinsey Cole had 21 digs. Kyle Anderson handed out 13 assists.
Railroaders win Garrett Invite
GARRETT — Garrett won its own invite on Saturday. The Railroaders defeated Eastside, 25-23, 25-9, topped New Haven, 25-15, 25-20, and wrapped up the day with a three-set win over Manchester, defeating the Squires, 15-25, 25-13, 15-9.
Eastside also dropped its match to Manchester, 25-22, 25-8. No score was reported on the Blazers' match against New Haven.
Prep Girls Golf
Warrior girls compete at Carroll Invite
KENDALLVILLE — Westview had two golfers participate in the Carroll Invitational at Cobblestone Golf Course on Saturday. Danica Yoder shot a 94, finishing in the middle of the pack in a highly talented field and Becky Moore carded a 137.
Prep Boys Soccer
Cougars fall to Lakeland Christian
ALBION — Lakeland Christian was a 2-1 winner over Central Noble Saturday morning.
Lakeland Christian struck first in this one, taking a 1-0 first-half lead. Central Noble’s Drake Cavanaugh later got the equalizer on a penalty kick, but Lakeland Christian got what proved to be the game-winner with about two minutes left in the match.
Warriors edge Knights
KENDALLVILLE — Westview was a 4-3 winner over East Noble in a non-conference contest Saturday morning. The Warriors were also a 3-2 winner in the J.V. contest.
Peyton Straessle, Aladean Sawal and Silas Hand had the Knight goals.
Prep Boys Tennis
Warriors roll in NECC play
Westview picked up a pair of NECC wins, blanking Lakeland last Thursday and Churubusco on Friday.
Also on Saturday, Westview went 1-2 at the Wawasee Super Duals. The Warriors defeated Jimtown, 3-2, but lost to Wawasee, 4-1 and Fairfield, 5-0.
Thursday
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Mason Clark (WV) def. Treston Sunken, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Kaden Hostetler (WV) def. Xai Leu, 6-4, 6-1. 3. Dylan Shrock (WV) def. Ethan Rasbaugh, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau (WV) def. Isaiah Howard-Kaleb Weimer, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Ethan Miller-Luke Stults (WV) def. Tennison Reidel-William Hofer, 6-0, 6-2
Friday
Westview 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Mason Clark (WV) def. Evan Powell, (C) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kaden Hostetler (WV) def. Cameron Patten, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Dylan Shrock (WV) def. Pierre Boulanger, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau (WV) def. Cohen Egolf-Logan Jacquay, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jace Lang-Luke Stults (WV) def. Mac Baker-Anthony Nicolet, 6-1, 6-0
Prep Football
Charger JV team handles Eastside
LIGONIER — West Noble was a 37-12 winner over Eastside Saturday morning.
Dustin Richardson had a pair of touchdowns, including a 93-yard run on the second play from scrimmage. He also scored on a 35-yard reverse.
The Charger freshman signal caller threw a pair of TD passes to freshman Braeden Limerick. Sophomore Brayden Knepper also had a 60-yard pass reception. Freshman Caleb Saggers had an interception and freshman kicker Nefty Silvia connected on a 30-yard field goal.
West Noble is 2-1 on the season and will travel to Angola next Monday.
