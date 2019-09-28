FORT WAYNE — Eastside senior Gezahagne Biddle won the boys’ A division race to lead a pretty solid Saturday for DeKalb County runners in the New Haven Cross Country Classic at The Plex.
Biddle won in a time of 17 minutes, 9.5 seconds. He was a little over 16 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Garrett sophomore Tanner McMain in 17:25.7.
DeKalb was in the AA division, and the rest of the area teams were in the A division.
The Barons were fourth in the girls’ meet with 159 points and ninth in the boys’ meet with 234.
Northeast 8 Conference rivals finished ahead of the DeKalb girls. Norwell won with 79. Columbia City finished second just ahead of Leo, 93-95.
Two freshmen finished in the top 12 for the Barons. Lydia Bennett placed third in 19:24, and Abby DeTray was 12th in 20:40.5.
Junior Riley Winebrenner gave DeKalb a solid big three, placing 10th in 20:16.3.
In the boys’ AA division, senior Clayton Adams led the Barons in 23rd place in 17:42.1, followed by junior teammate Braeden McIntire in 17:42.7. Sophomore Carter VanGessel was 44th in 18:19.7.
In the A division, Biddle led the Blazer boys to an 11th-place finish with 266. Garrett led area teams in fifth with 177. Lakewood Park was 17th with 463, and Hamilton was 23rd with 671.
Along with McMain, Railroader senior Romano Ritenour was 34th in 18:32.3. Freshman Landon Davis was 42nd in 18:38.8, and sophomore Kane McCormack was 46th in 18:41.6.
Eastside junior Konnor Lower finished 19th in 18:03.8.
Freshman Gabe Hallam led LPC in 23rd place in 18:07.3. Hamilton’s top runner was sophomore Jordan Fulton in 115th at 20:34.
In the girls’ A meet, sophomore Nataley Armstrong finished seventh individually to lead Garrett to a sixth-place finish with 256. Armstrong crossed the tape in 20:49.7.
Railroader junior Valencia Placencia was 11th in 21:19.8.
Lakewood Park, Eastside and Hamilton did not have enough runners to post team scores.
Sophomore Heather Elwood led the Panthers in 97th place at 25:27.2. Lone Blazer runner Kennedy Helbert finished 120th in 26:17.4.
Oihane Cruz Ramirez was the lone Hamilton girl to run in the event. She finished in 29:57.5, and placed 159th.
