LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Two black belts from Elite Martial Arts of Auburn earned coveted world champion titles at the ATA Martial Arts annual World Championship Tournament, July 8-14 in Little Rock.
Braden Smith of Avilla and Grace Zhang, formerly of Auburn, earned their world champion titles in the Team Combat Sparring Division for Team USA. Twenty-seven countries were represented in this year’s team sparring competition.
After a year of hard work and strenuous competition, both were awarded the gold medal in the 15- to 17-year-old Combat Sparring Division, a news release said. They train at Elite Martial Arts in Auburn.
Smith and Zhang were among 65 local competitors and family members who traveled to Little Rock for the annual ATA World Expo, a week-long celebration of Taekwondo. This year’s event drew more than 30,000 martial arts students, instructors and fans from 27 countries for specialty training seminars, high-rank belt testing and world champion competition. The ATA World Expo ranks as the largest annual convention in Little Rock.
With a membership of 300,000 worldwide, including more than 60,000 black belts, ATA is North America’s largest martial arts organization dedicated to the discipline of Taekwondo. More about ATA may be found at ATAonline.com.
