AUBURN — Lakewood Park has announced its 2021 class for the school’s athletic hall of fame.
This is the third year for the school’s hall of fame. The new inductees will be Tommy Strine, Carly Heibel Brnakova and Don Davis.
Strine had an outstanding basketball career for the Panthers. He is among DeKalb County’s all-time top 10 scorers with more than 1,600 points. He is also Lakewood Park’s all-time leader in rebounds.
Strine is part of the men’s basketball coaching staff at IUPUI.
Heibel Brnakova was an ace pitcher and a powerful offensive weapon for Lakewood Park softball. She played on the first Panther team to go to state in 2011 and was the KPC Media Group All-Area Co-Prep of the Year that season.
Heibel Brnakova holds the Lakewood Park record for home runs in a season. She went on to play collegiately at Rose-Hulman.
Davis was Lakewood Park’s athletic director from 2003-11. He grew the school’s athletic programs in many ways, including having Panther teams play more competitive schedules and adding sports for the school. Davis also served as head boys basketball coach.
Davis is Head of School at Second Baptist School in Houston.
The new inductees will be honored at the annual Lakewood Park gala Nov. 19.
Previous Lakewood Park Hall of Fame inductees were David Carnahan, Holly Weaver Dubois and Alyssa Toupin Welch in 2019, and Paul Rose, Bruce Smith and Autumn Reynolds Brooke in 2020.
