Boys Prep Tennis
Fremont downs Churubusco
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Churubusco 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Tuesday. Fremont is 12-4, 4-2 in the NECC.
Churubusco lost to visiting Blackhawk Christian 5-0 on Monday.
Tuesday’s results
Fremont 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Brody Foulk (F) def. Mason Young 6-0, 6-0. 2. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Henry Caulk 6-1, 6-0. 3. Jeremy Rode (F) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Aiden Dornbush-Andrew McEntarfer (F) def. Mason Jacks-Gage Crick 6-1, 6-2. 2. Tyler Miller-Corbin Beeman (F) won by forfeit.
Barons top Bellmont, Cadets
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb defeated Northeast 8 Conference rival Bellmont 5-0 on senior day Tuesday and beat Concordia 4-0 on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Barons (7-3, 2-2 NE8) only lost three games to the Braves.
On Monday, the No. 1 singles match was stopped by rain just before it reached its conclusion. Baron Owen Holwerda was leading Chris Stamm 6-3, 5-0 when the match was stopped.
The Barons won the other four matches in straight sets.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 3-2. Barons Luke Seiler and David Burton both won their singles matches 6-2. Ethan Curry and Jax Smith won their doubles match 6-3.
Tuesday’s results
DeKalb 5, Bellmont 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (D) def. Dustin Henkenius 6-0, 6-1. 2. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. Jacob Hirn 6-0, 6-0. Grant Stuckey (D) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Bryson Ball-Hayden Huss 6-0, 6-0. 2. Grant Fetter-Matt Beckmann (D) def. Layne Lemaster-Ben Mendoza 6-0, 6-2.
Monday’s results
DeKalb 4, Concordia 0
Singles: 2. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. Colton Ehle 6-1, 6-4. 3. Grant Stuckey (D) def. Svan Gerig 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Noah Schlicker-Gavin Fegley 6-1, 6-1. 2. Grant Fetter-Matt Beckmann (D) def. Will Butler-Nico Conley 6-2, 6-2.
Boys Prep Soccer
Barons capture NE8 win
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb defeated Northeast 8 Conference rival Huntington North 5-1 on a cool, soggy Monday evening.
Carric Joachim and Nate Fillenwarth each had two goals and an assist for the Barons. Imanol Hernandez added a goal and an an assist, and Carter Neumann had an assist.
DeKalb will host Leo today in a match up of the top teams in the NE8.
East Noble loses at Norwell
OSSIAN — East Noble lost to Norwell 2-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Monday.
Sophomore Kyler Morris scored both Norwell goals. East Noble scored its goal in the second half.
Girls Prep Soccer
Lakers shut out Garrett
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Garrett 3-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Monday.
Alivia Rasler had two goals to lead the Lakers. Cameron Alleshouse had a goal and an assist. Taylor Jerdon and Emma Schiffli each had an assist. Goalkeeper Grace Iddings picked up the shutout.
Chargers lose to Lakewood
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Lakewood Park 3-2 on a rainy Monday.
Sisters Silvia and Stella Venturi scored for the Chargers. Stefany Dominguez had an assist. JaLynn Baker made five saves in goal.
Prep Volleyball
Hornets win over Lakers
LAGRANGE — Angola defeated Lakeland 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday at Lakeland Intermediate School.
Morgan Gaerte had 12 kills, five digs and two solo blocks for the Hornets. Mya Ball had nine kills and three solo blocks. Ava Harris had 23 assists, and Paige Franz had eight digs and was 12-of-13 serving with two aces.
Angola (11-0, 5-0 NECC) with travel to Class 3A sectional rival Woodlan tonight. The Warriors are 10-1 after winning at Bluffton Tuesday night.
Westview falls to Wawasee
EMMA — Westview lost to Wawasee 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 on Monday.
Julie Mishler had nine kills, Amanda Allen had 25 assists, and Abbi Burelison had three blocks for Wawasee.
CN outlasts Knights; Blazers fall
ALBION — Central Noble defeated East Noble in five sets Monday, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14, 27-29, 15-11.
Kyndal Pease had 39 digs and Ella Zolman had 17 kills for the Cougars. Bella Worman had 26 assists and four aces. Kelsee Lutz had three blocks.
In other area action Monday, Eastside lost at home to Hicksville (Ohio) 25-18, 25-13, 25-6.
Prep Girls Golf
Churubusco falls to Bruins
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Northrop 204-211 on Monday at Eel River.
Prep Football
Angola JV bests Chargers
LIGONIER — Angola defeated West Noble 28-12 in a junior varsity game Monday.
Charger touchdowns came on a pass from Trevor Steele to Dustin Richardson and a 65-yard fumble return by Teagan Clouse.
West Noble will travel to Fairfield this coming Monday.
Junior High Volleyball
DeKalb 8th graders win Monday
DeKalb Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team defeated Woodside 25-15, 25-11 Monday evening.
Lilly Jackson had nine service points, eight aces, six assists, three kills and a block to lead the Barons (6-1 before Tuesday).
Taya Stahly had five service points, three kills and two aces for DeKalb. Aubrey Stuller had four service points, four assists, three kills and two aces.
Ella Armstrong, Kai Nagel, Jacy Stokes and Jazmynn Stokes played well in the back row, making several great passes and digs to set up the Baron offense.
“The Lady Barons are playing great team volleyball,” coach Donnetta Betley said.
Lakewood Park tops Central Noble in 6th grade matches
ALBION — Lakewood Park defeated Central Noble in both sixth grade matches on Monday, 25-17, 9-25, 15-11 in the A match and 25-14, 25-22 in the B match.
Cougars coach Samantha Schoeff said her teams served very well. “The girls played hard and had great movement to the ball,” Schoeff said.
