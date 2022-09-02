WATERLOO — On a night where each team struggled to click offensively, New Haven got the big plays at key times.
Quarterback Donovan Williams completed 11 first-half passes and running back Trre Bates ran for two first-half scores to propel the Bulldogs to a 27-7 win over DeKalb Friday in the first Northeast 8 contest for each school.
Bates finished the night with 115 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Williams completed 17-of-27 passes for 155 yards.
The first quarter featured five punts and just four first downs — all by New Haven — but neither team could find the end zone.
While the opening quarter ended with no score, New Haven was driving late. Williams completed an 11-yard pass to Braylan Spencer for a first down to the DeKalb 21. On the next play, Bates deked a couple of Barons to take it to the end zone. The extra point kick was blocked, giving New Haven a 6-0 lead with 11 minutes, 23 seconds left in the half.
Despite a long kickoff setting the Barons back to their own 6, the hosts strung together four first downs, taking more than 6 minutes off the clock in the process.
DeKalb got a push at the line and rode the hard running of sophomore Caiden Hinkle for 40 yards in the drive. Quarterback Tegan Irk completed two passes — one for 20 yards to Derek Overbay and another covering seven yards to Xavier Bell — for first downs, but a fourth down pass near the end zone was just off Caden Pettis’ fingertips.
Stopping that threat, the Bulldogs marched 83 yards for their second touchdown.
New Haven survived a fumble and penalty that nullified a long Williams touchdown run before Bates scored from a yard out with 1:27 left in the half.
Earlier in the drive, Bates was hit by a DeKalb player and coughed up the ball, but a New Haven teammate recovered the fumble four yards downfield. Later, Williams broke loose for what looked to be a 60-yard touchdown run. That play was negated by a holding penalty downfield, but the Bulldogs retained possession.
Williams ran for 12 yards to the DeKalb one before Bates’ second touchdown of the half. A conversion pass fell incomplete.
New Haven got the ball back late when DeKalb’s Dan Mahoney lost the ball at the end of a 17-yard catch, but Pettis intercepted a Williams pass just before halftime to keep the score at 12-0.
That was of three turnovers produced by the Baron defense on the night. Later, Caden Blythe recovered a fumble.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the third quarter, adding a two-point conversion after the first score and kicking the extra point after the second to increase their lead to 27-0.
New Haven, which deferred its choice to the second half, took that kickoff and scored, with Bates taking it in from 43 yards out. Husa Mar kicked the extra point to make it 19-0.
Williams completed a 10-yard pass to Mylan Graham for New Haven's second score of the quarter. Graham completed a conversion pass to James Hardy IV.
DeKalb broke the shutout with 7:42 to play when Irk connected with Pettis for a 58-yard touchdown pass. Carter Neumann kicked the extra point to make it 27-7.
Irk finished the night with 121 passing yards, completing 8-of-31 attempts. Pettis caught two passes for 70 yards. Hinkle finished with 66 yards rushing on 27 attempts. Irk added 50 yards on four rushes.
The Barons (1-2 overall, 0-1 in the NE8), visit East Noble Friday.
