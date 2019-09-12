LAGRANGE — It’s the era of the home run throughout baseball. Thanks to a couple of ambitious Lakeland High School seniors, there will be an evening this spring about the long ball for an area athletic conference.
The first annual Northeast Corner Conference Home Run Derby will take place on May 2, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Lakeland’s baseball field. The event will be held on same day as the NECC Baseball Tournament championship game, which starts at noon at Westview High School.
The home run derby is organized by Lakeland seniors Jayce Riegling and Braden Yoder, and they have pursued a lot of avenues to make this senior project work.
“We’ve learned a lot since we started putting this together three or four weeks ago,” Riegling said. “We have a 30-step plan. It’s been great getting people involved.
“Some say baseball is a dying sport. But it’s great getting everyone in the conference excited about it.”
Riegling and Yoder thought outside of the box to make the event appealing for student-athletes and area baseball fans alike, and even recently gained support from the greater baseball community in the region as the Fort Wayne TinCaps will donate some hats which will be given out at the derby.
Another big element to this project is community service. And outside the operational costs, including purchasing baseballs and a snow fence, proceeds from the home run derby will go to Hello Gorgeous!, a non-profit organization based in Mishawaka that provides complimentary makeovers and cosmetic education for women battling all cancers.
Riegling and Yoder connected with Hello Gorgeous! through a friend of Yoder’s mother.
“Hello Gorgeous! provides red carpet experiences for women with cancer,” Riegling said. “They’ve never been a part of a home run derby before. This is different.
“This helps the community and brings everybody together.”
Admission will be $5 per person or $15 per family. Hello Gorgeous! can be found online at hellogorgeous.org to make a donation. Sponsorships are being sold, and sponsors will be displayed on the outfield fence and on specially-made NECC Home Run Derby t-shirts.
The home run derby will bring the NECC community together as the only show in the area as far as high school baseball goes. No NECC baseball team will be playing on the evening of May 2.
Riegling checked with Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith regarding prom dates for NECC high schools, and most of those schools have yet to set a date for prom. Riegling confirmed in a Twitter message to KPC Media Group on Sept. 5 that 6 p.m. on May 2 will remain the start time and date for the NECC Home Run Derby.
There will even be a media day for the home run derby. It will be at 6 p.m. on April 29 at Lakeland High School with food provided to attending media. April 29 will be the scheduled off day for the NECC Baseball Tournament.
The field will be limited to 20 hitters, and no more than two hitters from each NECC team. The top eight home run hitters from the first round will advance to the second round. The top two home run hitters in the second round will compete for the championship.
Each derby participant will have three minutes per at-bat. The first swing starts the clock.
To break ties in each round, there will be a 10-pitch swing-off. The second tiebreaker and beyond will be a five-pitch swing-offs until the ties are broken.
The fences will be moved in for the home run derby. Riegling said a snow fence will be used across the outfield, and that the dimensions will be 275 feet down the right field and left field lines and 325 feet in straightaway center.
Riegling and Yoder encourages area youth league baseball players to attend and shag balls in the outfield.
Two players have already committed to taking part in the NECC Home Run Derby, Lakeland junior Brayden Bontrager and Fairfield senior Felipe Arevalo.
One slugger who won’t take part is Riegling, who caught fire in the second half of last season. He hit five home runs for the 14-9-1 Lakers.
“I made great contact and kept feeling good. It was nice to get some good pitches to hit,” Riegling said of last season.
On the home run derby, he said, “I would love to, but I need to stay back and make sure things run smoothly.”
Riegling wants to be a player agent, and is really passionate about baseball. However, Riegling is not the prototypical baseball player at 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds. He is an offensive and defensive lineman on the Laker football team and has drawn interest from some small school college football programs, including NCAA Football Championship Subdivision school Valparaiso, NCAA Division II University of Indianapolis and NCAA Division III Augustana, Illinois, College.
“I want to do as many baseball things as I can,” Riegling said. “It’s easy to do a project like this.”
Sherry Severson is Lakeland’s head senior project coordinator and said in a story that appeared in the The News Sun this past May that the two key components of the senior projects are doing something the seniors are really passionate about and having a community service element to it.
The senior project is a component of Lakeland’s Leading Edge diploma track. That’s the highest diploma track offered at Lakeland High School.
Interested players need to fill out a form of fun facts and email that form and a head shot to Smith at rtsmith@lakelandlakers.net. That form can be found in a link found at the derby’s Twitter handle, @NECC_HRD.
To sponsor the NECC Home Run Derby, email Smith or Riegling at Jayceriegling@gmail.com.
