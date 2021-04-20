College Volleyball
Purdue women fall in regional semifinal
OMAHA, Neb. — Purdue’s women’s volleyball team was stopped short of the Final Four by Kentucky Monday night, losing to the second-seeded Wildcats in a regional final 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 at the CHI Health Center.
The Boilermakers (16-7) played Kentucky close deep into the first two sets. Then the Wildcats (22-1) jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the third set.
Caitlyn Newton had 10 kills, nine digs and an ace to lead Purdue. West Noble graduate Maddie Schermerhorn played in all three sets and had five digs.
Alli Stumler had 16 kills and 10 digs for Kentucky.
College Soccer Trine men handle Comets in MIAA Tourney
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team opened Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament play with a 5-0 victory over Olivet in a first-round match on a snowy Tuesday afternoon at Weaver Field.
The Thunder (10-4) led 3-0 at the half and outshot the Comets 31-6 for the entire match.
Brian Morris and Tyler Murphy each had a goal and an assist for Trine. Troy Saylor made six saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Alhasan Yahya, Jared Cromwell and Abraham Antar also scored for the Thunder. Alhusain Yahya and Connor Malmquist each had an assist.
Trine recorded its fourth straight shutout and will play in a semifinal match Thursday. The Comets finished their season at 2-3 overall.
Boys Prep Golf Fremont falls to Raiders
ANGOLA — Fremont lost to Northridge 168-210 on Monday.
Raiders Tyler Frazier and Brock Reschly both shot 40 to share medalist honors. Lukas Berlew led the Eagles with a 46.
Fremont also had a 53 from Josh Sherbondy, 55 from Luke Campbell, 56 from Alex Chilenski and 57 from Jake Allman.
Carroll hands loss to Barons
FORT WAYNE — Carroll was a 155-175 winner over DeKalb in a dual match at Autumn Ridge Monday.
Grant McAfee and Jack McComb shot 40s to lead the Barons and Kyle Toyias had a 44. Other DeKalb scores were Will Potter 51, Grant Stuckey 52 and Gavin Morr 54.
Ben Jackson and Cam GeRue shot 37s to share medalist honors and lead the Chargers.
In junior varsity play, the Chargers edged the Barons 185-187. Bo Potter led DeKalb with a 44 and Grant Fetter shot a 46. Other Baron JV scores were Jackson Barth 48, Landen Brown 49, Krue Nagel 52 and Aidan Fislar 59.
Middle School Golf
Junior Barons top Oak Farm
AUBURN — DeKalb Middle School won 199-248 over Oak Farm in a dual match at Bridgewater Monday.
The match was shortened to nine par 3 holes, to accomodate multiple matches going on at the course.
A.J. Shambaugh of DeKalb was the medalist with a 29 and Paige Williams shot a 38. Other DeKalb scores were Grace Pfister 41, Logan Hartsough 44, and Adam Snyder and Luke Petre both 47.
Eddie Gowgiel shot a 43 to lead Oak Farm. Other Oak Farm scores were Ryan Kochanski 46, Austin Rohrs 50, Cohen McCreery 54, Kreigh Dumont 55, Zach Dunkel 61 and Tyler Ekovich 62.
The rest of the DeKalb players played an intrasquad match with DeKalb Black edging DeKalb Red 226-227.
DeKalb Black scores were Colton Schooley 53, Remmington Bartlett 55, Caleb VandeVelde 56 and Myson Fairchild 62. DeKalb Red scores were Braydon Scheiwe 54, Zeke Penrod 55, Kaylee Hines 57 and Mason Schiffli 61.
College Football Trine’s Price, Zager honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s Alex Price and Isaac Zager were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Players of the Week on Tuesday for their efforts in the Thunder’s 36-21 victory at Olivet on Saturday.
Price was picked the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week. The sophomore quarterback from Reading, Michigan, completed 16 of 25 passes for a collegiate career-high 331 yards and two touchdowns.
Zager was the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week. The senior linebacker from Lincoln, Nebraska, had four total tackles and a forced fumble against the Comets. The tackles included three solos, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Prep Baseball Knights JV defeats Panthers
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble junior varsity baseball team scored at least one run in a 18-8 win over Prairie Heights Monday.
Cody Biddle led the Knights with three hits, four runs scored and five runs batted in. Drew Rhodes and Owen Longsworth each had a pair of hits, and Reese Rouch walked four times and scored three times.
Gunner Wiley pitched two innings, and Keegan Corbin tossed three for East Noble.
The Knights improved to 3-0 with the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.