FORT WAYNE — DeKalb pitcher Aric “Ace” Ehmke performed like an ace in Saturday’s Class 4A Carroll Sectional semifinal against Snider.
Ehmke threw a complete game and allowed one run on one hit, which was a solo home run to the Panthers’ Langston Leavell in the fifth inning. Ehmke finished with one walk and struck 16 Snider hitters.
“I was able to get ahead of hitters and really set myself up for my off-speed, and my defense played really well behind me,” Ehmke said.
“Ace has been our guy all year on the mound. As strange as this sounds, we sort of expect these types of performances on a regular basis. A testament to ace, I thought he got even better after he gave up the home run,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “He did a fantastic job and are happy he’s on our side.”
Offensively, the Barons didn’t need to produce much.
After leaving multiple runners stranded in the first two innings, the Barons finally broke through in the third. Ehmke led the inning off with a single, and Steele Jackson followed with a walk. Alex Leslie drove in Ehmke with a single to left, the Logan Stahly brought home Jackson with another single through the left side.
With two outs, the Panthers’ second baseman let the ball roll through his legs to allow Leslie to score from second for the 3-0 lead.
“I don’t know how many runners we stranded on base, probably nine or 10. We just could not get the big hit early on,” Murdock said. “We knew with Ace on the mound, we only needed a few.”
DeKalb added to its lead in the fifth with Nolan Nack scoring a ground ball to second.
Ehmke helped his own cause in the top of the sixth with an RBI double to left that scored Blake Lude from second for a 5-1 lead.
The Barons will face Northrop in Monday’s Class 4A Carroll Sectional title at noon. DeKalb beat the Bruins 14-5 earlier this season.
“Northrop is a quality program, they always have been,” Murdock said. “It’s going to be a one- or two-run ball game. It’s going to come down to whoever makes the least amount of mistakes.”
