EDITOR’S NOTE: With a new school year and new sports season approaching, KPC Media Group sportswriters took time to recall some of their favorite events from 2020-21. This is part of the series.
It was a tough season for West Noble’s football team in 2020 after having one of its best seasons ever in 2019.
But in a struggling season, you can make your season in one game. A lot of times, it can happen against a neighborhood rival, whether it be in the same county, the same city or the same school district. A lot of times, it can be accomplished in the postseason.
The Chargers did just that in their first sectional game they hosted John Glenn on Oct. 23.
West Noble held the Falcons to 89 yards of total offense in winning the contest 14-0 to advance to the Class 3A Sectional 26 semifinals against Jimtown.
It was clearly an upset. The Chargers got their second win of the season against a John Glenn team that ended up 4-6. I thought this was a winnable game for West Noble on the days leading up to kickoff after looking at statistics and results. I told Fred Inniger that on the Hawk Sports Talk program on WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM Auburn) prior to the sectional openers.
Glenn struggled offensively based on what I found. It only scored more than 20 points twice, and that was in its first two games of the season, which were both victories.
The Falcons did beat Jimtown 10-7 early in the season. But the result that really caught my eye in their regular season was a 15-6 win at South Bend Clay on Oct. 9. The week before, I saw Clay provide no resistance when it mattered against an Angola team that was short-handed due to COVID-19 issues with the Hornet junior varsity team where some starters and other role players on the varsity were in close contact and could not play for a couple of weeks. Angola led the Colonials 42-0 with 53 seconds gone in the second quarter and went on to win 49-0.
It was a rebuilding situation for West Noble after they graduated its strong 2020 class, led by a couple of its all-time greats in Brandon Pruitt and Josh Gross. Then the Chargers were hit hard by injuries early and often to start last season. Proven lineman Jeremyah James, an All-Area selection in 2019, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Week 1 home loss to Central Noble.
Nine Chargers were sidelined by season-ending injuries when the sectional rolled around. Not one senior started on defense against the Falcons.
West Noble had to keep it simple to give themselves a chance. Run the ball, run the clock, take care of the ball. A couple of first downs are better than nothing and will help tilt field position.
Led by Braxton Pruitt and Peter Bradley, the Charger defense forced three John Glenn turnovers in the first half and held the Falcons to 24 yards of total offense in the second half.
West Noble scored both touchdowns on relatively short fields. After Charger freshman Nolan Parks picked off sophomore quarterback Aden Johnson, West Noble scored 29 yards and seven plays later on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Kolby Knox with 7 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter.
West Noble recovered an onside kick to open the second half, and the game was in John Glenn territory for much of the third quarter. Bradley broke loose for a 33-yard touchdown run with 4:18 left in the stanza. Brayden Barth made both extra-point kicks.
“We knew it was going to take awhile before it culminated into something like this,” Chargers coach Monte Mawhorter said after the game. “This was a big step.
“Bradley stepped up. He never left the field and carried the ball around 30 times. The offensive line did an awesome job.”
John Glenn-West Noble was hardly a glamour matchup. But that sectional football game had its own charm and should be very beneficial for the Chargers for this upcoming season.
The anti-climactic postseason ending we are all too familiar with happened a week later when the Chargers lost at Jimtown 38-0. But to persevere from adversity and achieve victory against the Falcons was West Noble’s game of the year.
