WATERLOO — Defense is always the constant and Garrett’s girls put it into practice Friday night.
The Railroaders didn’t have as much “wow” factor working, but their defense smothered rival DeKalb and allowed only eight first-half points. Garrett held a safe lead throughout in a 49-33 victory.
“It’s been a tough week around Garrett,” coach Bob Lapadot said. “We had no rhythm and we were trying to force stuff tonight, but we had the defense.
“We were never really truly challenged. We just had to get some stops and we did, and we made some big shots when we needed to. You’re not going to play perfect every game.”
Taylor Gerke scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack for the Big Train (4-1). Then came Bailey Kelham with 11, Morgan Ostrowski with 10 and Nataley Armstrong with nine. Ostrowski also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Ashley Cox had 13 points to pace the Barons (2-3) and Delaney Cox hit three threes for nine.
The Barons were 3-of-17 from the floor in the first half and struggled to get looks at the basket.
“The first half we just couldn’t get anything,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “They’re so long at every position. Then when you get past the first wave, there’s Ostrowski in the middle, and the kids are afraid of getting a shot blocked.”
Garrett led 20-8 at the half, holding the Barons scoreless for the last five minutes before the break.
Stuckey was happy with his team’s defensive effort considering the Railroaders’ ability to put up points.
“We held them to 49 points. Our defense was good for the most part,” he said. “We followed the game plan and did our best. We wanted Armstrong to beat us off the drive, we didn’t want Ostrowski to get a hundred layups.”
Defense kept Garrett in control until the offense came alive in the second half.
“We kind of relied on the defense and trusted it,” Lapadot said. “We tried to get that 20-point shot, and it just wasn’t there.
“Credit DeKalb, they jammed the lane on us, especially in transition where we’ve gotten so many points throughout the year.”
Armstrong did do damage driving to the hoop in the second half, either drawing fouls or scoring. Kelham went coast to coast to score after Ostrowski made a deflection as the Railroaders hiked their lead to 35-18 after three.
The junior varsity game was tied 16-16 after three quarters, but Garrett erupted to score 18 in the last quarter to pull away to a 34-23 win. Ava Secrest scored 13 of her game-best 18 points in the final quarter for the Railroaders, and Brooklyn Jacobs scored 10. Kate Engelberth topped DeKalb with 10 points, and Baylee Doster and Sienna Abbott both scored five.
