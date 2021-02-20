WATERLOO — DeKalb made the return to game action difficult for Garrett.
The Barons used their defense to stretch out to an early lead and showed a balanced offensive attack in claiming a 71-39 boys basketball victory over their county rivals Friday.
The Railroaders hadn’t played a game since a loss to Lakeland Jan. 29 and after a quarantine period weren’t able to practice together until late this week.
“We know Garrett will always compete hard,” DeKalb coach Rod Cone said. “I’m sure that quarantine and not being able to practice made it difficult leading up to this. This whole year’s been like that. Every day you practice or get to play a game is a blessing.”
DeKalb (7-10) got a game-high 18 points from Connor Penrod on 8-of-8 shooting. He also had a game-best eight rebounds.
Cole Richmond added 14 points and five assists. He hit all seven of his free throw tries as the Barons were a perfect 13-of-13. Nolan Nack hit three threes for nine points and Brantley Hickman also put in nine.
“Connor provided us an inside presence as he always does,” Cone said. “Nolan hit some big shots. Cole had a good all-around game.”
Tyler Gater hit five threes and led Garrett (2-14) with 16 points.
The Railroaders started off hitting threes with three in the first quarter, but finished the game with six.
“Garrett hit three threes in their first 11 points, and we made that adjustment and made it tougher for them to score in the second quarter,” Cone said. “We were able to stretch the lead out by halftime.”
Leading 19-11 after one, the Barons hit the Railroaders with full-court pressure to start the second, and went on a quick 10-0 run. They pulled away to a 39-20 lead at intermission.
“I’ve seen Garrett on film where some teams get out to a 10-12-point lead and they make a comeback. Our kids did a good job of not letting up, and not just getting the lead but really extending it throughout the game,” Cone said.
DeKalb substituted freely in the second half and 11 different Barons got into the scoring column.
The Barons have another county battle tonight at Eastside. Due to its time off, Garrett has four Northeast Corner Conference games wedged into the final week of the regular season, all at home, starting with Eastside Monday.
DeKalb took the junior varsity game 57-50. Bryce Dobson had 16 points and Derek Overbay had 11 for the Barons. Jaxson Fugate scored a game-high 19 and Drayton Myers added 14 for Garrett.
The Baron freshman team played Angola and took a 42-31 win. Kiefer Nagel had 10 points and Kaden Nack nine for DeKalb. Mason Gruner had a game-best 15 to lead the Hornets and Braden Toigo scored nine.
